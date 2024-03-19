Justin Thomas top PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2024 Valspar Championship

Justin Thomas has made it to the top of the PGA Tour's power ranking for the 2024 Valspar Championship.

The 2024 Valspar Championship is scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 21, to Sunday, March 24th, at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. This will mark the end of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing.

Since the 2024 Valspar Championship is taking place just a few days after the Players Championship, the event will miss many top names. However, still, ten of the top 50 professionals in the OWGR will be in action this week. Thomas, Luke Donald, Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and Will Zalatoris are some of the top names fighting for the $8.4 million purse-size event.

Here's a look at the power rankings for the 2024 Valspar Championship.

Power rankings for the 2024 Valspar Championship

1) Justin Thomas

Thomas had a forgettable week at the TPC Sawgrass, but more days off would have helped him to refocus on his game. He has made the cut in all five appearances at the Copperhead in the past and has finished inside the top 20 in each of them.

The T3 finish two years ago is Thomas' best result here, but he would like to improve it further this time.

2) Sam Burns

Burns is a two-time champion at the Copperhead, and both his wins came back to back in 2021 and 2022. He debuted here as a non-member in 2018 and made a T12.

Having made the cut in all six appearances, he has a scoring average of 67.75 in the last three years. This time, we can expect him to have another good week.

3. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has made 41 straight cuts on the PGA Tour but has been winless for more than eighteen months. This season too, he has already missed two opportunities, one of which was the Players Championship last week, where he lost despite a 54-hole solo lead.

Scahuffele's only appearance at the Copperhead was in 2022, where he finished T12. However, given his consistency, we can expect him to have another great week.

4) Brian Harman

Although Brian Harman has had a disappointing result at Copperhead in recent times, he is expected to put on a good show this time. Since 2015, he has made only one cut here, and that was a T5 finish in 2022.

Speaking of recent form, Harman is just coming here after a joint runner-up finish at the TPC Sawgrass.

5) Maverick McNealy

The 28-year-old golfer has been quite consistent recently and punched above his weight last week at the Players, where he finished T9.

Maverick McNealy made his debut at Copperhead last year and finished T38.

6) Jordan Spieth

Despite being hot and cold since 2023, Jordan Spieth has had good results at the Valspar Championship in the past, and we can expect another good week from him.

Spieth won the 2015 Copperhead title, had a T3 finish last year, and had three other top-20 finishes.