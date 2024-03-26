Justin Thomas travels to NY Knicks game, features in Stephen Colbert's The Late Show to promote Golf and Netflix's Full Swing

At the beginning of the week, Justin Thomas was seen enjoying his time away from the golf course. The American golfer recently attended a New York Knicks match at the Madison Square Garden with his wife and also made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Thomas last competed at the Valspar Championship 2024, where he finished in a tie for 64th place. Following the conclusion of the tournament, he traveled to watch an NBA match and later joined Colbert on his show to promote Full Swing Season 2.

Netflix recently released the second season of the much-anticipated golf docuseries Full Swing. The series, which features some of the best golfers in the world, is currently available to stream on Netflix. Thomas was part of the first season of Full Swing and also featured in the second season.

Stephen Colbert shared a glimpse of the recent episode of his show featuring Justin Thomas on his Instagram account. On the show, Thomas revealed that he had played golf with legendary NBA star Michael Jordan when the former was merely 15 years old.

Thomas revealed that Jordan had a keen interest in playing golf. One of his teammates had a connection with Thomas' father, Mike, which led to Jordan playing golf on Mike's course. This was how JT and MJ first met each other.

Justin Thomas' father, Mike, has held the position of head professional at the Harmony Landing Country Club, where he has worked since 1990.

Justin Thomas talks about PGA Tour and LIV Golf relationship in Full Swing

Justin Thomas has been prominently featured in the golf docuseries Full Swing. In the first episode of the show, Thomas discussed the relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The American golfer revealed that the relationship between the two series was "weird" and that it was becoming "chipper and chipper."

Speaking about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, Thomas said (via Mirror.uk.co):

“The relationship between Tour guys and LIV guys is weird. It has got a little chipper and chipper. There are plenty of guys that have gone to that tour that I didn’t talk to before and I still have no desire to talk to. It's not because of that decision, it just may help with it a little bit.”

Full Swing Season 2 primarily revolves around the surprising merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which was announced last year. Moreover, it also features stories from the Ryder Cup.

Although most of the golfers featured in the second season of Full Swing are from the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are the only LIV golfers who feature predominantly in the series. Additionally, the series also featured Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and Rickie Fowler.