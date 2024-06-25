Justin Thomas watches NHL history as the Florida Panthers win the 2024 Stanley Cup

Justin Thomas was among the roughly 19,000 screaming fans in attendance for the Stanley Cup Final on Monday (June 24). Thomas, who lives in Florida, was able to watch the Florida Panthers stave off the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 to earn their first NHL title.

The Panthers had surrendered a 3-0 series lead, allowing the Edmonton Oilers to come back and force the decisive game. Thomas, like many, was there to witness a game that almost didn't even happen. It did happen, though, and the Panthers made use of their home-ice advantage and earned a tense victory.

For much of the third period, which did not have any goals, the Panthers were on the defense, likely adding to the stress of fans sitting near the star golfer. They ferociously withstood everything the Oilers could throw at them, keeping them off the scoreboard to earn a 2-1 victory.

Very few teams have ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs of any sport, so it would have been a historic occasion anyway. Fortunately for the Florida resident and PGA Tour player, it was historic for the Panthers instead.

Fans held their breath in the arena midway through the third period as the Oilers mounted an impressive attempt that saw the puck skirt across the goal and get punched at the net. It was saved, and the Oilers never really had another scoring opportunity.

Thomas was not decked out in Panthers' gear but instead chose to wear neutral clothing as he attended alongside Tyler Cameron, a television personality best known for his role on The Bachelor.

Justin Thomas looking for more diverse Major wins

Justin Thomas has won his fair share of tournaments, some of them rather prestigious. Now that he's seen his local hockey team make history with their first, he can continue his pursuit of adding a different Major to his tally.

Justin Thomas has won two Majors thus far

He is one of a handful of golfers who have won multiple Majors, but they were in the same tournament: the PGA Championship. He won the 2017 and 2022 versions but has been unsuccessful in each of the other three. Scottie Scheffler is the same way, having won two Masters but nothing else.

This year, he came up short in his pursuit. At the Masters, he finished seven over par and missed the cut. At the US Open just over a week ago, Thomas was 11 over par and missed the cut. He did bounce back with a -18 at the Travelers Championship, though.

It's already impressive to have won multiple Majors, but it's even more impressive to do it in different tournaments. Justin Thomas will have another shot at the Open Championship next month, and perhaps he can emulate the Florida Panthers and win a new title.