Justin Thomas wishes his ‘buddy from WGC Mexico’ luck for his new golf endeavour

Justin Thomas recently secured a T34 finish at the 2025 Open Championship, which concluded on July 20. He displayed an overall score of 3-under 281. After returning from the Royal Portrush, Thomas is taking some time off the golf course. He recently shared an Instagram story featuring a golfer from the American Junior Golf Association, whom he had known since he was very young.

Thomas reshared an Instagram story on July 30 posted by the young golfer, Jero Sanchez. He captioned his story as:

"My buddy from WGC Mexico is all grown up and now playing my @ajgagolf event... so cool! great seeing you and best of luck jerosanchez !"

Image via Instagram-@justinthomas34

Justin Thomas closed out his week at the 2025 Open Championship with a steady performance, finishing tied for 34th with a total score of 3-under par (281). The two-time major champion showed consistency over the four rounds at Royal Portrush, bouncing back well after a slow start.

Thomas opened with a 1-over 72 in the first round but found his rhythm over the next two days, carding back-to-back 69s in the second and third rounds. He shot an even-par 71 on Sunday to cap off his week. It marked his ninth appearance at The Open and his second time competing at Royal Portrush, where he previously finished T11 with the same 3-under score. With that, let's learn about Justin Thomas's AJGA event in detail.

Justin Thomas returns to Kentucky for his junior tournament

Every year, Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky, conducts a tournament for the nation’s top junior golfers. This course hosts the Justin Thomas Junior Championship, an official event of the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA). This year's event runs from July 30 to August 1. Thomas recently talked about hosting this event (via Wlky.com):

"I see all the kids down on the chipping green and just the amount of hours I spent in my life down there and up on the putting green there, outside the pro shop. I even thought, literally just walking over from the clubhouse to here, I can't even fathom the amount of mozzarella sticks I've had inside that pool house for lunch."

Thomas recalled his time at this golf course. Notably, he learned to play golf at the same Harmony Landing Country Club. The 2025 edition of the tournament marked its 10th anniversary and featured 78 of the best junior players aged 12 to 19 from across 21 states. The field included 28 past AJGA champions, 18 players who have committed to NCAA college programs, and 15 local Kentucky juniors.

In 2025, Thomas further supported the event by personally donating $40,000 through his foundation. This allowed each participant to receive $500.

