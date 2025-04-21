Justin Thomas WITB: 2025 RBC Heritage Champion's bag explored

Justin Thomas won the RBC Heritage recently at the Harbour Town Golf Links, and the golfer used a range of clubs to win the PGA Tour tournament.

He used a Titleist GT2 driver with a Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype shaft, a Titleist TS3 3-wood with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX, a Titleist 915 Fd 5-wood, a Titleist T200 iron, a Titleist T100 iron, and a Titleist 621.JT iron, Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedge, and Scotty Cameron Phantom 5 Tour Prototype putter. Thomas' bag also carried Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord grips and a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

In 2024, his golf bag had driver: Titleist GT2, 3-wood: Titleist TS3, 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd, iron: Titleist T200, iron:Titleist T100, iron: Titleist T621.JT, Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedge, Scotty Cameron Phantom 9.5 Tour Prototype putter, Titleist Pro V1x ball, and Greyson apparel.

In 2023, Justin Thomas carried a driver: Titleist TSR3, a 3-wood: Titleist TS3, a 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd, a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 putter, and more. In 2022, he carried driver: Titleist TSR3, 3-wood: Titleist TS3, 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd, wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 and Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto, Ball: Titleist Pro V1x and more.

Thomas won the RBC Heritage with 17 under, and he scored 61 in the first round with 11 birdies, and he secured 69 in the next round with four birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, the player shot 69 with four birdies and 68 with three birdies, respectively.

Justin Thomas shared about his winning experience at the RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas joined the press conference at the RBC Heritage after winning the tournament, and he shared his experience of triumphing at a tournament after 2022. His words read ( via ASAP Sports):

“This is a golf course and a place that I love. I've been fortunate to play a junior tournament here, the Junior Heritage. I feel like it's a golf course that fits my game or it's a place that I really enjoy to play because I think it's a place that rewards good golf, but it can really, really penalize you and you can make bogeys so fast if you get out of position.”

Thomas continued,

“I was really proud today of just staying patient and kind of plotting our way along, and yeah, I feel like winning on a golf course like this is a pretty cool thing to add to your resume. Not that I wouldn't have taken one wherever I could get it, and still will, but it's a great feeling…I think joy. I think there's definitely some relief in there, but it was -- when the ball went in, it was pure joy. It was excitement and happy…I just was so happy. I couldn't stop smiling.”

Thomas last won the 2022 PGA Championship with a 5-under (275).

