Kai Trump gives away $1,899-worth equipment and announces new channel for “content I normally don’t show on Instagram”

Kai Trump is taking her content to a new social media platform and bringing fans along with a special giveaway. The golf influencer announced on Instagram that she has created a Snapchat account where she plans to share content not seen on her Instagram or TikTok.

As part of the announcement, she also shared a “giveaway link” redirecting to TaylorMade’s website. The sweepstakes, titled Weekend Prize Pack Giveaway, offers fans a chance to win premium TaylorMade equipment priced at nearly $1,900.

In a video shared on her Instagram stories, Kai Trump said:

"So I started a Snapchat account. I would love if you guys can go and follow it. I'm also doing a giveaway with TaylorMade, and in order to win that giveaway, you have to follow my Snapchat account and TaylorMade on Instagram. I'm going to show content that I normally don't show on Instagram or TikTok, and that's going to be on my Snapchat."

Screenshot from Kai Trump’s Instagram story announcing her $1,899 TaylorMade giveaway (via @kiatrumpgolfer)

The prize includes one TaylorMade Summer Commemorative Championship Staff Bag, a Qi35 TaylorMade Driver and two Qi35 TaylorMade Fairway Woods. According to TaylorMade, the approximate retail value of this giveaway is $1,899.96.

How to enter the giveaway?

To participate, fans must:

Be a legal resident of the 50 U.S. states or D.C.

Be 18 years or older at the time of entry.

Follow @taylormadegolf and @kaitrumpgolfer on Instagram and @kaitrumpgolfs on Snapchat.

Like and comment on the announcement post on Kai Trump’s Instagram.

The giveaway runs from July 3, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT to July 6, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT (promotion period). No purchase or payment is required to enter or win. The winner will be chosen randomly after the promotion period ends.

This giveaway is open only to U.S. residents and is sponsored by TaylorMade Golf Company.

What does Kai Trump’s name mean?

Kai Trump has made a name for herself as a social media influencer and a rising golfer. She has over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.8 million followers on Instagram. On the golf course, she recently finished 19th at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship in South Florida, posting a 3-over 74 in the final round at Tequesta Country Club.

But while Kai is now a known figure in her own right, many fans have wondered about the meaning behind her name. She revealed the story in her YouTube vlog titled “My mom reveals answers to YOUR most asked questions.” Filmed in her Jupiter kitchen, the video shows Kai cooking with her mother, Vanessa Trump.

"Why did you choose the name Kai?" a voice asked as Vanessa washed her hands after seasoning beef. With Kai chopping onions beside her, Vanessa shared:

"My grandfather's name was Kai, and I always loved the name. I was very close to him—he was like a father to me."

She added another reason for her choice:

"Kai means ocean, and that's one of my favorite places to go—the ocean."

Vanessa explained that the name had already been picked even before she knew the baby’s gender:

"We didn't know if it was a girl or boy. But I said either way it could go, 'cause my grandfather was a guy, obviously. And he was named Kai. And if it was a girl—I've named Kai."

With a name inspired by family and the ocean, Kai Trump continues to solidify her name both online and on the course, as she heads to the University of Miami for the 2026 NCAA season.

