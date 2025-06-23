Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $3,500,000 purse

Miguel Angel Jimenez rallied from behind to win the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 on Sunday, June 22, in thrilling fashion. He first carded a 68 to force a playoff and then defeated Steven Alker on the second playoff hole for his third senior major win.

Jimenez was trailing after 16 holes, but back-to-back birdies helped him take the game into extra holes. In the second playoff hole, Alker missed the birdie putt while the Spaniard succeeded to win the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025.

The purse size of the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 was $3.5 million, and Jimenez earned $525,000 as the winner’s share. Steven Alker took home $308,000 for his runner-up finish, while Stewart Cink bagged $252,000 for solo third place.

Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 payout explored

Here's a look at the complete payout for the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025:

P1. Miguel Angel Jimenez: $525,000

P2. Steven Alker: $308,000

3. Stewart Cink: $252,000

4. Steve Flesch: $210,000

Freddie Jacobson: $168,000

Tim Petrovic: $140,000

T7. Harrison Frazar: $102,200

T7. Retief Goosen: $102,200

T7. Ricardo Gonzalez: $102,200

T7. Richard Green: $102,200

T7. Michael Wright: $102,200

T12. Doug Barron: $71,167

T12. Justin Leonard: $71,167

T12. Søren Kjeldsen: $71,167

15. Mark Hensby: $63,000

T16. Steve Allan: $57,750

T16. K.J. Choi: $57,750

T18. Ken Tanigawa: $49,350

T18. Kevin Sutherland: $49,350

T18. John Huston: $49,350

T21. Jerry Kelly: $39,813

T21. Vijay Singh: $39,813

T21. Darren Clarke: $39,813

T21. Ángel Cabrera: $39,813

T25. Jeff Maggert: $31,920

T25. Kenny Perry: $31,920

T25. Chad Campbell: $31,920

T25. Brandt Jobe: $31,920

T25. Ernie Els: $31,920

T30. Padraig Harrington: $26,367

T30. Y.E. Yang: $26,367

T30. Jason Caron: $26,367

T33. Alex Cejka: $21,150

T33. Thomas Bjørn: $21,150

T33. David Duval: $21,150

T33. Robert Karlsson: $21,150

T33. Ken Duke: $21,150

T33. Rod Pampling: $21,150

T33. David Bransdon: $21,150

T40. Colin Montgomerie: $16,100

T40. Stephen Ames: $16,100

T40. Greg Chalmers: $16,100

T40. Hiroyuki Fujita: $16,100

T40. Paul Goydos: $16,100

T40. Bob Estes: $16,100

T46. Thongchai Jaidee: $13,300

T46. Tim O'Neal: $13,300

T48. David Toms: $11,900

T48. Matt Gogel: $11,900

T50. Stuart Appleby: $10,500

T50. Boo Weekley: $10,500

T52. Scott McCarron: $8,867

T52. Cameron Percy: $8,867

T52. Gene Sauers: $8,867

T55. Joe Durant: $7,875

T55. Brett Quigley: $7,875

T57. Rocco Mediate: $7,175

T57. Paul Stankowski: $7,175

T59. Brian Gay: $6,125

T59. Shane Bertsch: $6,125

T59. Dicky Pride: $6,125

T59. Billy Mayfair: $6,125

T63. Paul Broadhurst: $4,725

T63. John Daly: $4,725

T63. Chris DiMarco: $4,725

T63. Kirk Triplett: $4,725

67. Bernhard Langer: $3,850

T68. Scott Dunlap: $3,395

T68. Billy Andrade: $3,395

T70. Mike Weir: $2,870

T70. Corey Pavin: $2,870

T70. Woody Austin: $2,870

73. Tom Pernice Jr.: $2,450

T74. Lee Janzen: $2,170

T74. John Senden: $2,170

T74. Michael Allen: $2,170

76. Stephen Dodd: $1,890

