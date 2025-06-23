Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $3,500,000 purse

Miguel Angel Jimenez rallied from behind to win the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 on Sunday, June 22, in thrilling fashion. He first carded a 68 to force a playoff and then defeated Steven Alker on the second playoff hole for his third senior major win.
Jimenez was trailing after 16 holes, but back-to-back birdies helped him take the game into extra holes. In the second playoff hole, Alker missed the birdie putt while the Spaniard succeeded to win the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025.
The purse size of the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 was $3.5 million, and Jimenez earned $525,000 as the winner’s share. Steven Alker took home $308,000 for his runner-up finish, while Stewart Cink bagged $252,000 for solo third place.
Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 payout explored
Here's a look at the complete payout for the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025:
- P1. Miguel Angel Jimenez: $525,000
- P2. Steven Alker: $308,000
- 3. Stewart Cink: $252,000
- 4. Steve Flesch: $210,000
- Freddie Jacobson: $168,000
- Tim Petrovic: $140,000
- T7. Harrison Frazar: $102,200
- T7. Retief Goosen: $102,200
- T7. Ricardo Gonzalez: $102,200
- T7. Richard Green: $102,200
- T7. Michael Wright: $102,200
- T12. Doug Barron: $71,167
- T12. Justin Leonard: $71,167
- T12. Søren Kjeldsen: $71,167
- 15. Mark Hensby: $63,000
- T16. Steve Allan: $57,750
- T16. K.J. Choi: $57,750
- T18. Ken Tanigawa: $49,350
- T18. Kevin Sutherland: $49,350
- T18. John Huston: $49,350
- T21. Jerry Kelly: $39,813
- T21. Vijay Singh: $39,813
- T21. Darren Clarke: $39,813
- T21. Ángel Cabrera: $39,813
- T25. Jeff Maggert: $31,920
- T25. Kenny Perry: $31,920
- T25. Chad Campbell: $31,920
- T25. Brandt Jobe: $31,920
- T25. Ernie Els: $31,920
- T30. Padraig Harrington: $26,367
- T30. Y.E. Yang: $26,367
- T30. Jason Caron: $26,367
- T33. Alex Cejka: $21,150
- T33. Thomas Bjørn: $21,150
- T33. David Duval: $21,150
- T33. Robert Karlsson: $21,150
- T33. Ken Duke: $21,150
- T33. Rod Pampling: $21,150
- T33. David Bransdon: $21,150
- T40. Colin Montgomerie: $16,100
- T40. Stephen Ames: $16,100
- T40. Greg Chalmers: $16,100
- T40. Hiroyuki Fujita: $16,100
- T40. Paul Goydos: $16,100
- T40. Bob Estes: $16,100
- T46. Thongchai Jaidee: $13,300
- T46. Tim O'Neal: $13,300
- T48. David Toms: $11,900
- T48. Matt Gogel: $11,900
- T50. Stuart Appleby: $10,500
- T50. Boo Weekley: $10,500
- T52. Scott McCarron: $8,867
- T52. Cameron Percy: $8,867
- T52. Gene Sauers: $8,867
- T55. Joe Durant: $7,875
- T55. Brett Quigley: $7,875
- T57. Rocco Mediate: $7,175
- T57. Paul Stankowski: $7,175
- T59. Brian Gay: $6,125
- T59. Shane Bertsch: $6,125
- T59. Dicky Pride: $6,125
- T59. Billy Mayfair: $6,125
- T63. Paul Broadhurst: $4,725
- T63. John Daly: $4,725
- T63. Chris DiMarco: $4,725
- T63. Kirk Triplett: $4,725
- 67. Bernhard Langer: $3,850
- T68. Scott Dunlap: $3,395
- T68. Billy Andrade: $3,395
- T70. Mike Weir: $2,870
- T70. Corey Pavin: $2,870
- T70. Woody Austin: $2,870
- 73. Tom Pernice Jr.: $2,450
- T74. Lee Janzen: $2,170
- T74. John Senden: $2,170
- T74. Michael Allen: $2,170
- 76. Stephen Dodd: $1,890