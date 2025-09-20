Keegan Bradley gets moving letter from aunt and LPGA Hall of Famer Pat Bradley before Ryder Cup 2025

Keegan Bradley received a moving letter from his aunt, and LPGA Hall of Famer Pat Bradley, before the 2025 Ryder Cup. The Ryder Cup eill start on September 26 at the Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, and run till September 28.

Ad

Before the event, the LPGA Tour's YouTube channel shared a letter by Pat Bradley for her nephew, and the contents of the letter said that Pat remembered when Keegan told her for the first time that he wanted to play in a Ryder Cup. It was 1999, when he was 13 years old, and as the US side won the tournament, Keegan showed his interest in playing in the event one day.

She continued in the same letter:

Ad

Trending

“ It's your turn to lead. It's an honor and great responsibility to captain this team…You lived it, you've laid it all on the table for this game.”

Pat even added in the letter how Keegan called her up to mention that there were two Bradley captains from the same family. One was at the Ryder Cup and another was at the Solheim Cup. She ended by stating that she believed in him and loved him despite the results.

Ad

Ad

Bradley played at the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups. The captain also won the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour this year.

Keegan Bradley shared his thoughts on captaincy before the upcoming Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley joined an interview with Golfweek to talk about his upcoming plans for the Ryder Cup. Bradley will captain the US Ryder Cup team in 2025, replacing last year's captain, Zach Johnson, who led the US team to a loss in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Ad

Before beginning to lead his team for the patriotic tournament, the captain shared his thoughts on his mentality of carrying out the responsibilities. His words were:

“I am not looking to compare myself to previous captains. I just want to do what I believe is right, to create a winning culture not just for this team, but for teams in the future. I don’t believe in making my mark, I do believe in doing whatever I can to help this team win. I have played on two Ryder Cup teams (2012 and 2014), I had some of the best and some of the worst experiences in my golf career. To lose both of those cups, definitely leaves a feeling of unfinished business. My approach is going to be very simple.”

Ad

He continued, “Being named Ryder Cup captain, I look at competition so differently. I have gone on record saying that in the early part of my career, I was somewhat of a ‘loner.’ I kept myself to myself, seeing everyone around me as competition. Now, I pay attention to how prospective team members are playing and find myself rooting for the guys. This is certainly very different for me!”

He also added in the same interview that setting an example for golfers to help them play their best was his motto. Bradley won't be serving as a playing captain this year. Instead of picking himself among the six captain's picks, he chose Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More