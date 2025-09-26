Keegan Bradley hails Bryson DeChambeau as "incredible teammate" after pairing him with Justin Thomas in Ryder Cup opener

Keegan Bradley hailed Bryson DeChambeau as an incredible teammate after DeChambeau was paired with Justin Thomas for the Ryder Cup opener. The 2025 Ryder Cup will start at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale on Friday, September 26, and end on Sunday, September 28.

The Ryder Cup would run for three days, including two foursomes, two fourballs, and one singles. In the Friday morning foursomes, Bradley coupled DeChambeau with Thomas and shared his thoughts around the decision in a pre-tournament presser, saying (via ASAP Sports):

“They're both phenomenal players, they bring a spark to our team. Bryson has been an incredible teammate in the locker room, and we really want him to lead our team out with Justin on the first match…I think with foursomes, you definitely have to factor in personalities, but golf ball is really important as well, and then the analytical data is super helpful. We have so much information that can help us out. But everyone really wanted to play with each other.”

“So it was really easy that we needed to narrow these down because of how willing everybody was to play with each other. First off, the locals want to see us win, first and foremost. I don't think they're too concerned about the course setup. We've got a really exciting team. We're really excited to play in front of our home fans and get out there and get the crowd going. Our lineup, Bryson and Thomas leading us out and then we've got strong groups behind them, I think they're going to be having the crowd excited,” he added.

In the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bradley has Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English as automatic qualifiers on his team. Bradley has Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns as the captain's picks.

What are the Friday foursome pairs in the 2025 Ryder Cup?

The Friday foursomes will have the first match between Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. The second match will be between Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick. The third match will be between Collin Morikawa and Harris English vs Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

The fourth match will take place between Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland. Last year, the European Ryder Cup team won the trophy against the American side with 16.5-11.5.

The US team won the 2021 Ryder Cup with a margin of 19-9. The European side won the 2018 Ryder Cup with 17.5-10.5. The 2016 and 2014 Ryder Cups were won by Americans and Europeans with 17-11 and 16.5-11.5, respectively.

