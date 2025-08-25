Keegan Bradley makes first Ryder Cup pick as he calls 5x PGA Tour winner to join Team USA - Reports

Keegan Bradley has reportedly made his first Ryder Cup captain’s pick, with Sam Burns set to join Team USA at Bethpage Black, according to NUCLR Golf on X. If true, Burns, who has five PGA Tour titles to his name, would make his second Ryder Cup appearance after going 1–2–0 in Rome in 2023.

Bradley, who could well find himself juggling the rare dual role of player and captain, hinted last week on Friday (August 22) that he already has “a pretty good idea” of who his six selections will be. The 39-year-old is ranked No. 11 in the world and trails only Scottie Scheffler in PGA Tour victories over the last 12 months. No golfer has served as a playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

“I promise you we’re going to make the best decision for the team and it’s going to be controversial either way,” Bradley had said during the Tour Championship, where he finished T7.

“I’m ready for it. I know this is the biggest decision of my life,” he added.

Bradley has already gathered the six automatic qualifiers for a team dinner and extended invitations to Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, ranked seventh and eighth, suggesting they are likely locks for selection. That leaves four remaining spots, one of which could still be filled by Bradley himself.

The U.S. captain is set to meet with officials at PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday (August 26) before officially announcing his six captain’s picks on Wednesday, August 27th, at 11 am EDT.

Who has already qualified for Team USA at the Ryder Cup?

The first six players on the American side for the 2025 Ryder Cup are already locked in, with the qualification period concluding after the BMW Championship. Scottie Scheffler, fresh off another dominant season and sitting atop both the FedExCup and world rankings, leads the group, heading into his third straight Ryder Cup with a 2-2-3 record across his previous appearances.

Scheffler will be joined by U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun, who will be making his tournament debut, while Xander Schauffele, who has featured in the last two editions and compiled a 4-4-0 record, will feature once again.

Also earning their way onto the squad are Russell Henley and Harris English, both set for their return to the biennial event, while Bryson DeChambeau rounds out the list after securing his place with strong performances despite not being a PGA Tour regular. This group will form the foundation of Keegan Bradley’s team when the matches get underway at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26–28.

While the automatic six are set, several familiar names remain firmly in the mix as captain’s picks. Apart from Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, and Andrew Novak are among the contenders pushing for a spot, while Bradley himself occupies the No. 10 position on the points list.

