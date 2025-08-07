Keegan Bradley reveals major prep Team USA golfers will undergo before the 2025 Ryder Cup

With the 2025 Ryder Cup just around the corner, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has shared one key step many American players are taking to prepare. Most of them will compete in the Procore Championship, a PGA Tour event in Napa, California, just weeks before the Ryder Cup begins at Bethpage Black in New York.Bradley made it clear that playing in Napa is not mandatory. Instead, the decision is coming from the players themselves. NUCLR GOLF updated this in an X post they shared on August 7th. The caption of the post reads:&quot;U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley says most members of his team will tee it up at the Procore Championship in Napa as additional prep. @KeegsArmyNo one is required to go. The boys feel like this is the best course of action to be ready to play at their highest level at Bethpage…“I think the guys want to feel ready to go at Bethpage and they feel this is the best way to do it.”The post noted that Bradley added should he be a playing member, he will also tee it up at the September Tour event in Napa. (Via @SI_Golf / @BobHarig)The Procore Championship in Napa, California, is now seen as the main warm-up event for the U.S. Ryder Cup team before the big matches at Bethpage Black from September 26 to 28. This PGA Tour event is scheduled for September 11–14 at Silverado Resort. It’s the only official PGA Tour stop between the Tour Championship and the Ryder Cup.This push to play comes from what happened during the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. That year, most of the U.S. players had about a month off after the Tour Championship. Only Justin Thomas, Max Homa and captain Zach Johnson played at Napa before the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, Team Europe stayed active by playing in the BMW PGA Championship, and they started strong in Rome and won easily. By playing at the Procore Championship, Team USA is hoping to avoid the same mistake. With that, let's learn what Keegan Bradley said after being named the US Ryder Cup captain.PGA of America named Keegan Bradley as the captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup teamKeegan Bradley is well known as a strong competitor with eight PGA Tour wins. He has also played in two Ryder Cups, in 2012 and 2014, where he earned a record of 4 wins and 3 losses. He competed in the 2013 Presidents Cup, finishing with a 2-2-1 record. However, this will be Bradley's first time serving as a captain or assistant captain in either the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup.Speaking to the PGA Tour website, Bradley shared his excitement about leading the team at Bethpage Black in New York.“I am incredibly honored to accept this opportunity to captain the United States Team at the 2025 Ryder Cup. I would like to thank the PGA of America Ryder Cup Committee for their trust in me as we embark on this journey to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.”Bradley added,“My passion and appreciation for golf’s greatest team event have never been stronger. The Ryder Cup is unlike any other competition in our sport, and this edition will undoubtedly be particularly special given the rich history and enthusiastic spectators.”Keegan Bradley’s appointment comes after a tough moment in his career. In 2023, despite finishing 11th in the Ryder Cup points standings, he was left out of the U.S. team. This meant players like Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth were chosen ahead of him.