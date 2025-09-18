Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup US team outshines Europe in combined season-long results

Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup US team outperformed Europe in the combined season-long results. As the Ryder Cup is around the corner, there is huge anticipation about whether Europe will retain the Cup they won in 2023 or whether the USA will win the Ryder Cup under Keegan Bradley's captaincy.In the meantime, Golf Digest shared a post regarding the season-long performance of both teams. The post was made on X, and it said that Europe played 258 events while the USA played 259 events, out of which Europe had 11 victories and the USA had 14 wins.Europe had 14 second-place finishes, and the USA had 20 second-place finishes. Next, Europe had 49 top-five finishes, and the USA had 57 top-five finishes. The European side had 134 top-20 finishes, and the American side had 141 top-20 finishes. The European side had one major victory, and the American side had three major victories. Europeans had 37 missed cuts, and Americans had 32 missed cuts.The showdown between the two teams will take place at Bethpage Black in September, and both team members are finalised.Luke Donald shared his thoughts on retaining captaincy in the 2025 Ryder Cup Luke Donald will retain his captaincy in 2025 after a successful Ryder Cup venture in 2023, when the European side defeated the Americans by a score of 16.5-11.5. After getting a chance to remain the captain for a second time, he joined a pre-tournament press conference and shared his thoughts, saying (via ASAP Sports):“Two more years. Two more years, they shouted. I can't believe we're back here again. The time has flown by. But it was the greatest privilege of my golfing life to be Ryder Cup Captain in Rome. I've obviously dedicated the last three years now of my life towards this…I understand exactly what the Ryder Cup represents and absolutely delighted to be able to share the next six players that are going to form out our team.”“Incredible players. Incredible people. You could just go down the line, Rasmus what he did showing such heart and grit to get through automatically. Tyrrell had very limited start to make it automatically. Justin just keeps defining his age and time. It's nice to have Tommy, FedExCup Champion. Rory, obviously a giant, and Bob, we all know what he did two years ago, unbeaten as a rookie. He is a much better player than he was two years ago,” he added.The automatic qualifiers of the European Ryder Cup team are Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton. The captain's picks of the team are Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick.