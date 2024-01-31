Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady highlight the pro-am teams at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to tee off on Thursday, February 7. According to the PGA Tour signature event format, each professional on the field will be paired with an amateur partner for the first two rounds. The event will see a stacked field compete for the $20 million prize purse. Interestingly, it will also feature celebrities.

The pro-ams for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will have big names like seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady teeing up. The celebs will compete alongside select PGA Tour pros ahead of the competition. Apart from Brady, the event will also have the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Pau Gasol in action.

The pairing of Brady and Keegan Bradley will remain the highlight of the Pebble Beach pro-ams on the Monterey Peninsula. Rodgers will take play with Beau Hossler while Josh Allen will swing alongside Keith Mitchell. Meanwhile, Spaniard Gasol will join Argentinian Emiliano Grillo on the course.

Notably, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski will also join the celeb field. He’ll take the tee alongside three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.

Listed below are seven big-name pro-am pairings for the Pebble Beach event:

• Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen

• Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady

• Beau Hossler and Aaron Rodgers

• Emiliano Grillo and Pau Gasol

• Matt Kuchar and Steve Young:

• Maverick McNealy and Condoleezza Rice

• Jordan Spieth and Chris Kempczinski

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times

The first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will tee off at 8:45 am on Thursday, February 1. Andrew Putnam and Grayson Murray will take the first tee at the Spyglass Hill Course, while Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Åberg will start the event from the tenth tee.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for the PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach event:

Pebble Beach:

8:45 am

Tee 1: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

Tee 10: Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery

8:57 am

Tee 1: Russell Henley, Brendon Todd

Tee 10: Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy

9:09 am

Tee 1: Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

Tee 10: Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder

9:21 am

Tee 1: Max Homa, Maverick McNealy

Tee 10: Tom Kim, Nick Taylor

9:33 am

Tee 1: Webb Simpson, Luke List

Tee 10: Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

9:45 am

Tee 1: Lucas Glover, Seamus Power

Tee 10: Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim

9:57 am

Tee 1: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

Tee 10: Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

10:09 am

Tee 1: Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

Tee 10: Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

10:21 am

Tee 1: Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele

Tee 10: Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu

10:33 am

Tee 1: Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati

Tee 10: Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun

Spyglass Hill:

8:45 am

Tee 1: Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray

Tee 10: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg

8:57 am

Tee 1: Sam Burns, Cameron Young

Tee 10: Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

9:09 am

Tee 1: Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

Tee 10: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

9:21 am

Tee 1: Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges

Tee 10: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

9:33 am

Tee 1: Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger

Tee 10: Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

9:45 am

Tee 1: Davis Riley, Adam Schenk

Tee 10: Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

9:57 am

Tee 1: Cam Davis, J.T. Poston

Tee 10: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

10:09 am

Tee 1: Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

Tee 10: Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

10:21 am

Tee 1: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day

Tee 10: Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

10:33 am

Tee 1: Nicolai Højgaard, Thomas Detry

Tee 10: Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An

More details on the Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated as the event progresses.