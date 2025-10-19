Keita Nakajima shares experience of playing with Shane Lowry at the DP World India Championship 

Keita Nakajima teed it up for the third round of the 2025 DP World India Championship in a group with Shane Lowry. They had a decent outing, and after 54 holes, the Japanese golfer took the lead in the game.In the post-round press conference, Nakajima opened up about his experience of playing on the greens in a group with Lowry. He said:&quot;Today I played with Shane Lowry, so I love his swing tempo, and I copied him. So that's why my swing is better than yesterday. And mindset was great.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeita Nakajima was phenomenal in the third round of the DP World India Championship. He started the game on the first tee hole with a birdie and then added two more birdies on the fifth and sixth holes.He made four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine for a round of 7-under. He took a one-stroke lead heading into the final round on Sunday. Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is also in contention to win this week. He is tied for third after 54 holes.Shane Lowry opens up about his performance at the 2025 DP World India ChampionshipKeita Nakajima and Shane Lowry at the 2025 DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three - Source: GettyShane Lowry started the third round with a birdie on the first hole. He made two more birdies on the front nine and a bogey on the tenth. He made two more birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round 3-under.In the post-round press conference, he opened up about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I got very frustrated on the back nine today. I started to hit very loose shots, made some silly mistakes. It was disappointing on the back nine. I played great on the front nine. I was really in control of my game and with how things were going.&quot;Made a great par save on 9 and then I just missed a short putt on 10 and then it kind of snowballed from there. I did my best to get it back on track, and it was nice to birdie the last, but I made a couple of really silly errors, mental errors, but it is what it is. I'm still only three back,&quot; he added.Lowry also opened up about Keita Nakajima's performance on Saturday.&quot;Keita played great today, so he'll so he'll be hard to beat tomorrow, but there will be a few of us not far behind him hopefully giving him a run,&quot; Lowry said.The Irish golfer played the first round of 64, followed by the next round of 69, and then carded another round of 69. For the final round, he will tee off in a group with Jens Dantorp, while Nakajima and Tommy Fleetwood will start the game together.