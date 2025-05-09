Keith Mitchell shares embarrassing image of Justin Thomas tearing into Philly’s famous cheesesteak after career low-round

Keith Mitchell shared an embarrassing picture of Justin Thomas after his marvelous performance at the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer dominated in the opening round of the signature PGA Tour event on Thursday, May 8. He started the campaign with a solid round of 61, his career low.

Just after the opening round, Mitchell shared a story on his Instagram account featuring Justin Thomas, who is also playing at the Truist Championship. He posted a hilarious picture of the former PGA Championship winner eating the Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly pizza.

In the snap, Thomas had a slice of pizza in his mouth.

"Post treatment Philly Treats," Mitchell wrote in the IG story.

Keith Mitchell shares embarrassing image of Justin Thomas (Image Source: Instagram/@k_m_mitchell)

While it was a fantastic start for Keith Mitchell and he celebrated it, Thomas carded the opening round of 66 to tie for 25th place. He started the campaign on the first tee hole and made four birdies on the front nine, while on the back nine, he carded a bogey on the 14th, followed by a birdie on the 15th for a total of 4-under.

Denny McCarthy settled in solo second place, followed by Rickie Fowler in a tie for third with Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka, and Akshay Bhatia.

Keith Mitchell talks about his performance at Truist Championship 2025

Keith Mitchell started his game at the 2025 Truist Championship on Thursday on the tenth hole. He carded three birdies on the front nine and then again started with a birdie on the first hole.

Mitchell added five more birdies on the back nine for a fabulous round of 9-under 61. In the post-round press conference, he even reflected on his performance and said, via ASAP Sports:

"A lot of greens that have one real uniform slope outside of little, small nuances. In the practice rounds, my caddie and I were just throwing an arrow pretty much to determine what direction the entire green sloped, and he always kind of played it outside so you can stay below the hole.

"If you get above the hole really pin high on the wrong side, you can have a really fast putt and have a ton of breaks. So trying to stay below the hole out here is huge," he added.

Meanwhile, in this season, Keith Mitchell was very close to winning the Corales Puntacana Championship but ended up settling in T2 place after playing the final round of 71. He missed the title last month but had a good start this week.

The Truist Championship will run for four days and have its finale on Sunday, May 11. It would be intriguing to see how things would work for Mitchell moving ahead.

