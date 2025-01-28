The 2025 TGL is currently underway and Kevin Kisner is part of the Jupiter Links GC along with Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, and Max Homa. The Jupiter Links GC registered their first win on January 27, as they went past Boston Common Golf in overtime.
During the play, Kisner was heard saying on the mic that Woods made him do the first workout of the year just before the game yesterday.
"Tiger made me work out with him pre-match and that was the first workout in 2025. So I feel good, baby. I am jazzed. This ain't no hobby man. I haven't had a penalty shot yet, so that's the most impressive thing so far for me," Kisner said via PGA Tour on Instagram.
Both teams were tied at 1-1 after Triples and 3-3 at the end of regulation time. The match was decided with the best of the three closest to the pin Overtime from inside 40 yards. Kevin Kisner got the better of Adam Scott, while Tom Kim went past Keegan Bradley and helped the Jupiter Links GC to register their first victory of TGL.
"The kid’s a stud," Woods said of Kim. "He’s young, fearless, got so much potential in the game of golf. It’s gonna be fun for him to showcase not only his tremendous talent but the personality that we know on Tour and that we enjoy."
The Boston Common Golf has prominent names like Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and Adam Scott, but unfortunately, they have yet to register their first win.
Let's take a look at the upcoming games on TGL
The 2025 TGL got off to an excellent start, and we are approaching the midseason of the tournament already. There are still 11 matches remaining in the regular season of the TGL, with the semifinals and finals to be played on March 17t, 18 March 24, and 25, respectively.
- Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN): Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
- Monday, Feb. 17, 1 p.m. (ESPN): Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
- Monday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m. (ESPN): Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club
- Monday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. (ESPN2): The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf
- Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. (ESPN): Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club
- Monday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. (ESPN2): Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club
- Monday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m. (ESPN2): Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC
- Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. (ESPN): The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club
- Monday, March 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN2): The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club
- Monday, March 3, 7 p.m. (ESPN2): New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf
- Tuesday, March 4, 7 p.m. (ESPN): Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC
Semifinals
- Monday, March 17, 7 p.m. (ESPN2): TBD
- Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m. (ESPN): TBD
Finals Series
- Monday, March 24 (ESPN2): TBD
- Tuesday, March 25 (ESPN): TBD