The 2025 TGL is currently underway and Kevin Kisner is part of the Jupiter Links GC along with Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, and Max Homa. The Jupiter Links GC registered their first win on January 27, as they went past Boston Common Golf in overtime.

During the play, Kisner was heard saying on the mic that Woods made him do the first workout of the year just before the game yesterday.

"Tiger made me work out with him pre-match and that was the first workout in 2025. So I feel good, baby. I am jazzed. This ain't no hobby man. I haven't had a penalty shot yet, so that's the most impressive thing so far for me," Kisner said via PGA Tour on Instagram.

Trending

Both teams were tied at 1-1 after Triples and 3-3 at the end of regulation time. The match was decided with the best of the three closest to the pin Overtime from inside 40 yards. Kevin Kisner got the better of Adam Scott, while Tom Kim went past Keegan Bradley and helped the Jupiter Links GC to register their first victory of TGL.

"The kid’s a stud," Woods said of Kim. "He’s young, fearless, got so much potential in the game of golf. It’s gonna be fun for him to showcase not only his tremendous talent but the personality that we know on Tour and that we enjoy."

The Boston Common Golf has prominent names like Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, and Adam Scott, but unfortunately, they have yet to register their first win.

Let's take a look at the upcoming games on TGL

Jupiter Links GC at the TGL - Source: Imagn

The 2025 TGL got off to an excellent start, and we are approaching the midseason of the tournament already. There are still 11 matches remaining in the regular season of the TGL, with the semifinals and finals to be played on March 17t, 18 March 24, and 25, respectively.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9 p.m. (ESPN): Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Boston Common Golf vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, Feb. 17, 1 p.m. (ESPN): Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m. (ESPN): Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club

Atlanta Drive GC vs. The Bay Golf Club Monday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. (ESPN2): The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

The Bay Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. (ESPN): Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. (ESPN2): Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Monday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m. (ESPN2): Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC

Boston Common Golf vs. Atlanta Drive GC Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. (ESPN): The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club Monday, March 3, 3 p.m. (ESPN2): The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club Monday, March 3, 7 p.m. (ESPN2): New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Tuesday, March 4, 7 p.m. (ESPN): Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

Semifinals

Monday, March 17, 7 p.m. (ESPN2): TBD

TBD Tuesday, March 18, 7 p.m. (ESPN): TBD

Finals Series

Monday, March 24 (ESPN2): TBD

TBD Tuesday, March 25 (ESPN): TBD

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback