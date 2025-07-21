Kevin Kisner's replacement for NBC coverage of the Ryder Cup revealed: Reports

Kevin Kisner, who is all set to make his Ryder Cup debut as a vice-captain this year, will be unavailable for his role as a lead golf analyst at NBC during the week. According to reports, Paul McGinley is set to replace Kisner as the latter focuses on his vice-captain duties, to take on his role for the coverage of the event.The Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black Course in New York. While the European team will look to defend its title at the 45th edition of the tournament, Team USA will hope to win it back on home soil. Keegan Bradley is the captain for the US team and Luke Donald will be leading the Europe team.Bradley named Kevin Kisner as his third vice-captain after Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker. He will also be assisted by Jim Furyk and Gary Woodland. Kisner was enlisted to be the lead analyst for NBC's coverage of the 2025 golf season in December last year.At the Ryder Cup this year, Kisner's role at the NBC and his part as a vice-captain is set to clash. Josh Carpenter, golf journalist at the Sports Business Journal wrote about Kisner's unavailability for NBC and wondered who could replace him. He wrote on X:&quot;I don’t really expect Kisner to be on the call for NBC at the @rydercup with his vice-captain duties. Any ideas who they could hire for the week?&quot;Carpenter went on to confirm in his next post about Paul McGinley reportedly being hired to fill Kisner's shoes during the Ryder Cup week. The golf writer expressed his excitement as he wrote:&quot;Evidently, NBC already confirmed Kisner won’t be on there and McGinley will be in. He’ll be awesome. Was at Presidents Cup last year&quot;Paul McGinley, who currently works as a commentator for Sky Sports golf and NBC's Golf Channel, has won the Ryder Cup both as a player and captain.Kevin Kisner shared his appreciation for the Ryder Cup opportunityKevin Kisner as captain's assistant at the 2024 Presidents Cup - Source: GettyKevin Kisner was named as one of the vice-captains for the US Team in January this year. He had previously assisted Jim Furyk at the Presidents Cup in 2024. Speaking about his role at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Kisner said in a statement:&quot;I am incredibly appreciative of Keegan for this opportunity to help guide the U.S. team at the 2025 Ryder Cup.”“I love match play and the Ryder Cup is one of the greatest events in sports. I cannot wait to be a part of it and look forward to doing everything I can to support Keegan, Webb, Brandt and our talented team in September.Kevin Kisner last competed at the ISCO Championship where he finished at T8.