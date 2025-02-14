Kevin Kisner says he had never hit a golf ball with 'people yelling he sucks' until TGL

Kevin Kisner opened up about his experience of playing in the Tiger Woods' TGL series. The American golfer joined the star-studded, tech-infused series, playing for Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Kisner appeared on a Fore Play Episode 739 and talked about the TGL series. He reflected on his experience of playing in the series and how it's different from other regular golf tournaments. He talked about the "atmosphere" of the TGL series, saying:

"The atmosphere is electric it's really fun. I've never you know hit a golf ball with people yelling at me that I suck and and music blaring and you know getting into a screen 40 yards away that's the size of a Jumbotron so that took a little getting used to. But the second match was fun as hell I mean getting competitive watching Tiger Woods get competitive that's pretty epic."

Jupiter Links Golf Club has played in two tournaments in the TGL series so far. The team made its debut on Tuesday, January 14, against Los Angeles Golf Club but lost the game. They competed against Boston Common Golf Club and registered their first win in the series.

Kevin Kisner reflects on "adjustment to TGL"

In the Fore Play podcast, Kevin Kisner also opened up about how he adjusted to playing in the TGL. The matches take place in a team format.

Players take shots on a simulator in two different formats: singles and triples. Its matches are being held on 15 holes, out of which the first nine have a triples format, while the remaining six, players play head-to-head against another. Moreover, there are only six teams in TGL, with four players in each team. However, only three players from a team can play in the game.

In the podcast, Kevin Kisner opened up about the adjustment to TGL. He said:

"It's a lot going on they're trying to run a TV production I was trying to practice figure out the technology because I mean everyone here is hitting a simulator and it's not always the same as hitting outside and I hit about 20 balls and every one of them finished 30 yards left of the pole and then they were like 'hey we need the arena for the production you got to get out of here' and I was like well I guess I'm ready let's do this."

Kevin Kisner's Jupiter Links Golf Club will next play against New York Golf Club on February 18 in the TGL. Meanwhile, in regular PGA Tour events, the American has played in two tournaments in the 2025 season. However, he missed the cut in both The American Express and the WM Phoenix Open.

