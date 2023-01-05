Kevin Kisner and Trey Mullinax signs deal with Wilson

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. recently added Kevin Kisner and Trey Mullinax to its growing global roster of professional golfers. The company officially announced the signings of the two PGA Tour players on Wednesday, January 4.

The duo joins other PGA Tour players like John Augenstein, Kevin Chappell, Quade Cummins, Padraig Harrington, Brendan Steele, Kevin Streelman, Martin Trainer, and Kevin Tway, as well as LPGA Tour player Sophia Schubert.

Wilson's staff also boasts several DP World Tour players like Marc Hammer, Alexander Knappe, Benjamin Herbert, Joakim Lagergren, David Law, Hurly Long, Craig Mackie, Jack Senior, Paul Waring, and Andrew Wilson.

“As Wilson continues to grow in golf, we are excited to have Kevin and Trey join the Wilson team,” says Tim Clarke, president of Wilson Golf, in a statement. “More players are putting Wilson golf equipment into play on worldwide professional tours every week, and we are excited to support their efforts in achieving their goals.”

What Wilson equipment are there in Kevin Kisner's and Trey Mullinax's bags?

World No. 33, and a four-time PGA Tour winner, Kevin Kisner comes after his overall second-best season with five top-10 finishes. His highlights in 2022 included second-place finishes at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and a third-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

He made his second appearance at the Presidents Cup with the US team winning its ninth consecutive and 12th title overall.

By associating himself with Wilson, Kisner has departed from Callaway, a company he has been associated with since 2015.

According to the press release, Kisner's bag will include:

1. Dynapower™ Driver

2. Dynapower 3-wood

3. STAFF® Model Utility 21° & 24°

4. STAFF® Model CB irons (4&5)

5. STAFF® Model Blades (6-9)

6. STAFF Model CB irons (5-9)

7. STAFF Model 46°, 52°, 58° wedges

“I am excited to be partnering with Wilson Golf. Wilson is a brand I’ve always respected, rooted in heritage but always looking for new ways to evolve,” said Kisner. “I’m quite particular about my equipment, and the clubs I’ll be putting into play after extensive testing are second to none.”

Trey Mullinax earned his first PGA Tour title at the 2022 Barbasol Championships and recorded three top-10 finishes. His next highlight was finishing fifth at FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 30-year-old also reached the second stage of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

While Mullinax is ranked 100 on the OWGR (Official World Golf Rankings) list, Kisner's rank stands at 31 on the list.

Having said that, take a look at what will be included in Mullinax's bag-

1. STAFF Model Utility 18°

2. STAFF Model Blade irons (4-9, PW)

3. STAFF Model 52°, 56°, 60° wedges

Mullinax will make his Wilson debut this week at the Sentry Tour of Champions, which is scheduled to take place between January 5 and 8. He will tee it up with J.J. Spaun in the first round on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kisner is expected to make his Wilson debut at the Sony Hawaii Open scheduled to take place next week from January 12 to 15. Both players have signed deals with the company over multiple years.

