Key takeaways from US Amateur Tuesday round

The US Amateur Championship is majorly regarded as the ultimate stepping stone to professional golf. Currently, the tournament is underway and has produced massive fireworks in the first two rounds. The second round produced a lot of drama, with several things happening at once at the Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado.

There were several key takeaways from the entire round and most prominent was the scoring error that massively affected the cut line. Due to a mistake in calculating scores, the decision about which golfers will be eliminated and who will continue to the next round of the tournament was altered later than it typically would be.

The second day of the US Amateur also didn't include a single tie. Therefore, no playoff session was needed to decide the round of 64 and selective golfers moved on to the next round. The scores of the golfers were sufficient to determine the players who would move on to the next stage of the tournament without the need for additional tiebreaker rounds.

Additionally, an amateur player also missed the match play due to a rule violation, incurring a massive penalty. The second round of the US Amateur saw a number of dramatic events leading up to the finale. However, the most prominent was the record-breaking run by youngster Blades Brown, who wishes to play in the PGA Tour.

Blades Brown mints history at 2023 US Amateur

The US Amateur has turned out to be an exhilarating affair for all the golf lovers out there. However, the story of Blades Brown on the second day was the one to stand out. The 16-year-old made a course record after shooting an 8-under 64 on Tuesday, August 15.

Brown is one of the youngest players on the course and currently leads the ongoing tournament in spectacular fashion. Additionally, his mother Rhonda achieved a similar feat when she was the first player in WNBA history to record a 3-point shoot.

Blades' new record-breaking feat helped a lot in his confidence and he hopes to continue his spectacular form in the coming days as well.

“I was told the US Am is like one level down from the US Open. To be able to shoot 8 under here is awesome. It really gives me confidence in my game and my practice," he said. (via Golf Channel)

