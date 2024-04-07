"Kind of my main focus" - 2024 Valero Texas Open leader Akshay Bhatia targets Major win

Following the Saturday round, Akshay Bhatia said that winning the 2024 Valero Texas Open would get him closer to his goal which is to win a Major championship. The statement came as he is just one good round away from earning the Masters invitation.

Bhatia fired a 4-under 68 on Saturday, April 6, to hold his lead after the third day at the TPC San Antonio. He now leads by four storkes over Denny McCarthy. Another good round for a win will ensure that he goes to Augusta National for the first time in his career.

During the post-round interview, Bhatia said it would be great to win the Valero Texas Open but it didn't mean the world to him given he had a bigger goal of claiming the Majors. He added:

"I didn't grow up playing on the PGA Tour necessarily to win just PGA Tour events, I grew up playing and dreaming of winning Majors. That's kind of my main focus for the years to come."

When will Akshay Bhatia tee off at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday?

Akshay Bhatia is grouped with Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd for the final round of the Valero Texas Open. The trio will tee off on Sunday, April 7, at 12:30 pm ET from the first hole.

Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Valero Texas Open (All times in ET):

1st tee

10:20 a.m.: Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

10:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat

10:40 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest

10:50 a.m.: Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley

11:00 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa

11:10 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens

11:20 a.m.: Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth

11:30 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley

11:40 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott

11:50 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk

12:00 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin

12:10 p.m.: Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren

12:20 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg

12:30 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd

10th tee

10:20 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson

10:30 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman

10:40 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan

10:50 a.m.: Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley

11:00 a.m.: Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon

11:10 a.m.: Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune

11:20 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu

11:30 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody

11:40 a.m.: Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu

11:50 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:00 p.m.: David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun

12:10 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson

12:20 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles

12:30 p.m.: Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick