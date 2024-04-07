"Kind of my main focus" - 2024 Valero Texas Open leader Akshay Bhatia targets Major win

Following the Saturday round, Akshay Bhatia said that winning the 2024 Valero Texas Open would get him closer to his goal which is to win a Major championship. The statement came as he is just one good round away from earning the Masters invitation.
Bhatia fired a 4-under 68 on Saturday, April 6, to hold his lead after the third day at the TPC San Antonio. He now leads by four storkes over Denny McCarthy. Another good round for a win will ensure that he goes to Augusta National for the first time in his career.
During the post-round interview, Bhatia said it would be great to win the Valero Texas Open but it didn't mean the world to him given he had a bigger goal of claiming the Majors. He added:
"I didn't grow up playing on the PGA Tour necessarily to win just PGA Tour events, I grew up playing and dreaming of winning Majors. That's kind of my main focus for the years to come."
When will Akshay Bhatia tee off at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday?
Akshay Bhatia is grouped with Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd for the final round of the Valero Texas Open. The trio will tee off on Sunday, April 7, at 12:30 pm ET from the first hole.
Here are the complete tee time details for the final round of the Valero Texas Open (All times in ET):
1st tee
- 10:20 a.m.: Martin Laird, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson
- 10:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat
- 10:40 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Matti Schmid, Peter Kuest
- 10:50 a.m.: Chan Kim, Andrew Novak, Bud Cauley
- 11:00 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Josh Teater, Max Homa
- 11:10 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens
- 11:20 a.m.: Parker Coody, Mac Meissner, Jordan Spieth
- 11:30 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Vince Whaley
- 11:40 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Alexander Bjork, Adam Scott
- 11:50 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Thorbjorn Olesen, Adam Schenk
- 12:00 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover, Ben Martin
- 12:10 p.m.: Rico Hoey, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren
- 12:20 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg
- 12:30 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd
10th tee
- 10:20 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, C.T. Pan, Davis Thompson
- 10:30 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman
- 10:40 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Aaron Baddeley, Tyler Duncan
- 10:50 a.m.: Corey Conners, Carl Yuan, Nate Lashley
- 11:00 a.m.: Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim, Bronson Burgoon
- 11:10 a.m.: Victor Perez, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:20 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Kevin Kisner, Dylan Wu
- 11:30 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall, Pierceson Coody
- 11:40 a.m.: Tom Whitney, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Yu
- 11:50 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Maverick McNealy, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:00 p.m.: David Lipsky, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun
- 12:10 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
- 12:20 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Ben Kohles
- 12:30 p.m.: Ben Silverman, Ryan McCormick