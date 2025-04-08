"Knew it was time to call it quits" - Bernhard Langer gets emotional before bittersweet end of four-decade Masters journey 

Bernhard Langer's 40-year-long journey at Augusta National is coming to an end at the Masters 2025. This will be the last time the ace golfer will be competing at the first major of the season. During his last pre-event press conference, Langer was seen visibly emotional while speaking about his decision to quit.

Langer has played forty times at the Masters and is a two-time winner of the Green Jacket. Last year, he had announced his retirement from the major, but the Achilles heel injury forced him to postpone his decision to 2025. Now, the time has come when he will be walking for the last time at Magnolia Lane as a competitor.

On Monday, April 7, Bernhard Langer got candid talking about his last competitive appearance at Augusta National.

"It's very emotional," he said. "You can tell already my voice is breaking a bit just realizing it's going to be my last competitive Masters. After four decades, it's going to be bittersweet. I think I knew it was time to call it quits as a player. I wanted to do it last year but I couldn't with my achilles surgery."

Langer added that the course was getting too long and he was getting shorter. He also mentioned that his hybrids were no match to the 9-irons, 8-irons, and wedges of the youngsters.

"So I knew I wasn't going to be in contention anymore," he continued. "A few years back I asked the chairman of the club, is there a time limit? Do we age out when we're 60? Or what is it? He said, 'No, you will know when it's time to quit. It's totally up to you.;"

"It is time to quit. I'm just not competitive on this course anymore. We're playing, what, 7,500-plus yards, and I'm used to playing courses around 7,100. I can still compete there but not at this distance," he added.

How has Bernhard Langer performed in the Masters over the years? Record explored

Bernhard Langer made his first Masters appearance in 1982, and since then, he has made 40 starts over the years. In these starts, he has made 27 cuts, including 15 top-ten finishes. Besides, he has also claimed victories in 1985 and 1993.

Here's a look at Bernhard Langer performance at the Masters over the years:

1982: CUT (+11)

CUT (+11) 1984: T31 (+1)

T31 (+1) 1985: 1 (−6)

1 (−6) 1986: T16 (−2)

T16 (−2) 1987: T7 (+1)

T7 (+1) 1988: T9 (−1)

T9 (−1) 1989: T26 (+5)

T26 (+5) 1990: T7 (−2)

T7 (−2) 1991: T32 (−1)

T32 (−1) 1992: T31 (−3)

T31 (−3) 1993: 1 (−11)

1 (−11) 1994: T25 (+5)

T25 (+5) 1995: T31 (E)

T31 (E) 1996: T36 (+7)

T36 (+7) 1997: T7 (−2)

T7 (−2) 1998: T39 (+8)

T39 (+8) 1999: T11 (−1)

T11 (−1) 2000: T28 (+5)

T28 (+5) 2001: T6 (−9)

T6 (−9) 2002: T32 (+4)

T32 (+4) 2003: CUT (+11)

CUT (+11) 2004: T4 (−3)

T4 (−3) 2005: T20 (+1)

T20 (+1) 2006: CUT (+9)

CUT (+9) 2007: CUT (+11)

CUT (+11) 2008: CUT (+7)

CUT (+7) 2009: CUT (+6)

CUT (+6) 2010: CUT (+5)

CUT (+5) 2012: CUT (+8)

CUT (+8) 2013: T25 (+2)

T25 (+2) 2014: T8 (E)

T8 (E) 2015: CUT (+3)

CUT (+3) 2016: T24 (+6)

T24 (+6) 2017: CUT (+9)

CUT (+9) 2018: T38 (+3)

T38 (+3) 2019: T62 (+8)

T62 (+8) 2020 (2021): T29 (−3)

T29 (−3) 2021: CUT (+7)

CUT (+7) 2022: CUT (+8)

CUT (+8) 2023: CUT (+5)

