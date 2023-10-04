Korn Ferry Tour Championship: Complete Round 1 groups released

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance brings about the end of another season. With 30 PGA Tour cards up for grabs, the field of 73 golfers will be looking to secure their card for the 2023 PGAT season.

The top 75 golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List are eligible to be a part of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. But Grayson Murray and Nicholas Lindheim will be sitting out this week, rounding out the field at 73.

Expand Tweet

The top 16 golfers on the Korn Ferry points list have already secured their PGA Tour cards, meaning 14 more Tour Cards can be given out for the next season. The top 30 ranked golfers currently sit in a very tight bubble, and the chances of the contest ending in a dramatic fashion are high.

Round 1 groupings for 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Following are the groupings for the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship:

Tee 1

7:38,T1: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Curtis Luck, Rafael Campos

7:49, T1: Paul Barjon, Ricky Castillo, David Skinns

8:00, T1: Fabián Gómez, Ryan McCormick, Jeremy Paul

8:11, T1: Brandon Harkins, Sam Saunders, Wil Bateman

8:22, T1: Norman Xiong, Joey Garber, Jake Knapp

8:33, T1: Cristobal Del Solar, Steven Fisk, Davis Chatfield

8:44, T1: Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney, Chris Gotterup

8:55, T1: Alejandro Tosti, Rico Hoey, Ben Kohles

9:06, T1: Roger Sloan, Trace Crowe, Chase Seiffert

9:17, T1: Rhein Gibson, Mac Meissner, Matt McCarty

9:28 , T1: Brett Drewitt, Taylor Dickson, Cody Blick

9:39, T1: Parker Coody, Thomas Walsh, John Augenstein

Tee 10

7:38, T10: Spencer Levin, Patrick Fishburn

7:49, T10: Max Greyserman, Brian Campbell, Pontus Nyholm

8:00, T10: Chan Kim, Pierceson Coody, Ben Silverman

8:11, T10: Josh Teater, John VanDerLaan, Shad Tuten

8:22, T10: Joe Highsmith, Jackson Suber, Logan McAllister

8:33, T10: Carter Jenkins, Wilson Furr, Mason Andersen

8:44, T10: Brad Hopfinger, Paul Peterson, Patrick Cover

8:55, T10: Jimmy Stanger, Tim Widing

9:06, T10: Jamie Lovemark, Kevin Dougherty, Dimi Papadatos

9:17, T10: Jorge Fernández Valdés, Scott Gutschewski, Roberto Díaz

9:28, T10: David Kocher, Jacob Bridgeman, Quade Cummins

9:39, T10: Thomas Rosenmueller, Trent Phillips, Patrick Welch

9:50, T10: Chris Petefish, Frankie Capan III, Jacob Solomon