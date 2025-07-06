  • home icon
  KPMG Women's Irish Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

KPMG Women's Irish Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 06, 2025 01:55 GMT
KPMG Women
Cara Gainer at the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Following the third round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025, Lottie Woad has taken a huge lead. The English amateur fired a 6-under 67 on Day 3 to aggregate at 17-under and take a whopping 7-stroke lead over Madelene Sagstrom.

The final round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 will tee off on Sunday, July 6, at 7:24 am local time. April Angurasaranee, Patricie Mackova, and Canice Screene will be in the first group to resume play on Day 4.

Kirsten Rudgeley, Madelene Sagstrom, and Lottie Woad are in the leaders’ group and will begin play at 11:45 am local time. Charley Hull is paired alongside Anna Foster and Chiara Tamburlini, and they will tee off at 11:21 am local time.

Woad has made several starts in professional events but has yet to win. However, she might turn it around on Sunday and claim her maiden Ladies European Tour title.

KPMG Women's Irish Open round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Lottie Woad takes the lead at the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Lottie Woad takes the lead at the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the KPMG Women's Irish Open, Round 4:

  • 7:24 am - April Angurasaranee, Patricie Mackova, Canice Screene
  • 7:35 am - Maria Hernandez, Magdalena Simmermacher, Cara Gainer
  • 7:46 am - Vanessa Bouvet, Marianne Skarpnord, Michaela Finn
  • 7:57 am - Anna Magnusson, Elena Moosmann, Emily Penttila
  • 8:08 am - Jess Baker, Amaia Latorre, Stacy Bregman
  • 8:19 am - Diksha Dagar, Ayako Uehara, Celina Sattelkau
  • 8:35 am - Momoka Kobori, Charlotte Laffar, Chiara Noja
  • 8:46 am - Klara Davidson Spilkova, Teresa Toscano, Natacha Host Husted
  • 8:57 am - Trichat Cheenglab, Emma Fleming (a), Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir
  • 9:08 am - Leonie Harm, Laura Beveridge, Kylie Henry
  • 9:19 am - Anna Nordqvist, Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Lorna Mcclymont
  • 9:30 am - Polly Mack, Kelsey Bennett, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
  • 9:46 am - Chloe Williams, Agathe Sauzon, Leona Maguire
  • 9:57 am - Perrine Delacour, Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, Brianna Navarrosa
  • 10:08 am - Darcey Harry, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen
  • 10:19 am - Hannah Screen, Kajsa Arwefjall, Maha Haddioui
  • 10:30 am - Mimi Rhodes, Nastasia Nadaud, Alice Hewson
  • 10:41 am - Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Alessandra Fanali, Georgia Hall
  • 10:57 am - Meghan MacLaren, Lisa Pettersson, Celine Herbin
  • 11:09 am - Esme Hamilton, Dorota Zalewska, Alexandra Swayne
  • 11:21 am - Anna Foster, Chiara Tamburlini, Charley Hull
  • 11:33 am - Amelia Garvey, Blanca Fernandez, Anne-Charlotte Mora
  • 11:45 am - Kirsten Rudgeley, Madelene Sagstrom, Lottie Woad (a)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

