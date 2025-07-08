KPMG Women’s Irish Open win helps 21-yo Lottie Woad make massive 138-spot jump to career-best ranking

Following her dominant win at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025, Lottie Woad has made a huge surge in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings. She has jumped over 138 spots to achieve her career-best ranking.
On Sunday, July 6, Lottie Woad shot a 4-under 69 to claim the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025. Following four days of action, she finished at 21-under and posted a dominant six-stroke win over Madelene Sagstrom.
The epic win in Ireland has helped the 21-year-old amateur make a whopping jump to 143rd in the latest Women's Golf Ranking. Notably, this is her career-best ranking.
As per the latest rankings, Nelly Korda continues to stay at the top, while Jeeno Thitikul is closing the gap in second. Lydia Ko is ranked third, followed by Ruoning Yin and Haeran Ryu.
Here's a look at the current Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (as of Monday, July 7):
- Nelly Korda (USA): 10.48
- Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 8.97
- Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.73
- Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.83
- Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.88
- Minjee Lee (AUS): 4.87
- Angel Yin (USA): 4.67
- Maja Stark (SWE): 4.52
- Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.37
- Hannah Green (AUS): 4.32
- Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.32
- Lilia Vu (USA): 4.04
- Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.02
- Jin Young Ko (KOR): 3.93
- Lauren Coughlin (USA): 3.89
- Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.81
- Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.78
- Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.69
- Charley Hull (ENG): 3.66
- Yealimi Noh (USA): 3.36
- Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.23
- Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.19
- Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 3.17
- Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 3.12
- Akie Iwai (JPN): 2.93
- Amy Yang (KOR): 2.77
- Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.66
- Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.64
- Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.52
- Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.49
- Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.44
- Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.41
- A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.38
- Megan Khang (USA): 2.36
- Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.36
- Andrea Lee (USA): 2.36
- Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.28
- Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.27
- Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.27
- Linn Grant (SWE): 2.26
- Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.24
- Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.16
- Lexi Thompson (USA): 2.15
- Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.13
- Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.12
- Auston Kim (USA): 2.10
- Hyunjo Yoo (KOR): 2.10
- Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.09
- Rose Zhang (USA): 2.07
- Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.07
Did Lottie Woad receive any money for KPMG Women’s Irish Open win?
The 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open had a prize pool of €450,000, but Lottie Woad didn't receive even a penny. As per golf rules, amateur golfers don't receive any winnings irrespective of the position they finish.
Madelene Sagström was the highest earner of the week and took home a paycheck of €67,500. Amelia Garvey received €40,500, while Charley Hull bagged €27,000 for her runner-up finish.
Here's a look at the top ten earners at the KPMG Women's Irish Open:
- 1. Lottie Woad (a) (-21): 0
- 2. Madelene Sagstrom (-15): €67,500
- 3. Amelia Garvey (-14): €40,500
- 4. Charley Hull (-12): €27,000
- T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-10): €15,750
- T5. Hannah Screen (-10): €15,750
- T5. Chiara Tamburlini (-10): €15,750
- T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (-10): €15,750
- T9. Celine Herbin (-9): €10,800
- T9. Alexandra Swayne (-9): €10,800
- T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (-9): €10,800