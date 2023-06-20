KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023: Schedule, timings, top players, prize purse and more

The 69th KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is set to take place from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25 at Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course.
The second women's major of the season will feature most of the top players competing for the prize money of $9,000,000. The 156-player field will comprise 19 of the top 20 golfers in the World Golf Rankings.
Here's the schedule and TV timing for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship:
Thursday, June 22
- 11 am - 3 pm: Golf Channel
- 5 pm - 7 pm: Peacock
Friday, June 23
- 11 am - 3 pm: Golf Channel
- 5 pm - 7 pm: Peacock
Saturday, June 24
- 11 am - 3 pm: Peacock
- 3 pm - 6 pm: NBC
Sunday, June 25
- 11 am - 2 pm: Peacock
- 2 pm - 6 pm: NBC
Top players at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023
The top names like defending champion In Gee Chun, 2021 winner Nelly Korda, and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko will be in action this week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023. Miyu Yamashita will be the only top-20-ranked golfer not competing at Baltusrol Golf Club this week.
Here are the top-ranked golfers competing at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023:
- 1: Jin Young Ko
- 2: Nelly Korda
- 3: Lydia Ko
- 4: Lilia Vu
- 5: Minjee Lee
- 6: Atthaya Thitikul
- 7: Hyo-Joo Kim
- 8: Georgia Hall
- 9: Lexi Thompson
- 10: Brooke M. Henderson
- 11: Celine Boutier
- 12: Leona Maguire
- 13: Ashleigh Buhai
- 14: Xiyu Lin
- 15: Hannah Green
- 16: In Gee Chun
- 18: Nasa Hataoka
- 19: Ayaka Furue
- 20: Danielle Kang
Complete field
Here's the complete field for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:
- A Lim Kim
- Aditi Ashok
- Albane Valenzuela
- Alexa Pano
- Aline Krauter
- Alisa Rodriguez
- Alison Lee
- Allie Knight
- Allisen Corpuz
- Allison Emrey
- Ally Ewing
- Amanda Doherty
- Amy Ruengmateekhun
- Amy Yang
- Andrea Lee
- Angel Yin
- Angela Stanford
- Anna Nordqvist
- Annie Park
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Austin Ernst
- Ayaka Furue
- Azahara Munoz
- Bailey Tardy
- Brianna Do
- Brittany Altomare
- Brittany Lincicome
- Bronte Law
- Brooke Henderson
- Carlota Ciganda
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Charley Hull
- Charlotte Thomas
- Chella Choi
- Cheyenne Knight
- Christina Kim
- Cristie Kerr
- Dana Fall
- Daniela Darquea
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Danielle Kang
- Dewi Weber
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Emily Miller
- Emma Talley
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Frida Kinhult
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Gabriella Then
- Gaby Lopez
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Georgia Hall
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Haeji Kang
- Hannah Green
- Haru Nomura
- Hinako Shibuno
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In Gee Chun
- In Kyung Kim
- Ines Laklalech
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jennifer Chang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jennifer Song
- Jenny Shin
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Jin Young Ko
- Jing Yan
- Joanna Coe
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Karis Davidson
- Laura Davies
- Lauren Coughlin
- Lauren Hartlage
- Lauren Stephenson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Leona Maguire
- Lexi Thompson
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Linn Grant
- Linnea Strom
- Lizette Salas
- Loretta Giovannettone
- Lucy Li
- Lydia Ko
- Maddie Szeryk
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Maja Stark
- Mao Saigo
- Maria Fassi
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Mariajo Uribe
- Marina Alex
- Marissa Steen
- Matilda Castren
- Megan Khang
- Mel Reid
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Mina Harigae
- Minami Katsu
- Minjee Lee
- Morgane Metraux
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Nanna Koertz Madsen
- Narin An
- Nasa Hataoka
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Nelly Korda
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Paula Reto
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Peiyun Chien
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Perrine Delacour
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Rose Zhang
- Ruoning Yin
- Ryann O'Toole
- Samantha Morrell
- Samantha Wagner
- Sandra Changkija
- Sarah Kemp
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sei Young Kim
- Soo Bin Joo
- Sophia Schubert
- Stacy Lewis
- Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Stephanie Meadow
- Su Oh
- Sung Hyun Park
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Xiaowen Yin
- Xiyu Lin
- Yan Liu
- Yealimi Noh
- Yu Liu
- Yuka Saso
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yu-Sang Hou
Purse size for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023
The purse size for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is $9 million, which is the highest in the event's history. The winner will receive $1.3 million, and the runner-up will take $800,000 home.