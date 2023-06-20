KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023: Schedule, timings, top players, prize purse and more

The 69th KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is set to take place from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25 at Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course.

The second women's major of the season will feature most of the top players competing for the prize money of $9,000,000. The 156-player field will comprise 19 of the top 20 golfers in the World Golf Rankings.

Here's the schedule and TV timing for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship:

Thursday, June 22

11 am - 3 pm: Golf Channel

5 pm - 7 pm: Peacock

Friday, June 23

11 am - 3 pm: Golf Channel

5 pm - 7 pm: Peacock

Saturday, June 24

11 am - 3 pm: Peacock

3 pm - 6 pm: NBC

Sunday, June 25

11 am - 2 pm: Peacock

2 pm - 6 pm: NBC

Top players at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023

In Gee Chun is the defending champion at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship( Image via USA Today Sports)

The top names like defending champion In Gee Chun, 2021 winner Nelly Korda, and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko will be in action this week at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023. Miyu Yamashita will be the only top-20-ranked golfer not competing at Baltusrol Golf Club this week.

Here are the top-ranked golfers competing at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2023:

1: Jin Young Ko

2: Nelly Korda

3: Lydia Ko

4: Lilia Vu

5: Minjee Lee

6: Atthaya Thitikul

7: Hyo-Joo Kim

8: Georgia Hall

9: Lexi Thompson

10: Brooke M. Henderson

11: Celine Boutier

12: Leona Maguire

13: Ashleigh Buhai

14: Xiyu Lin

15: Hannah Green

16: In Gee Chun

18: Nasa Hataoka

19: Ayaka Furue

20: Danielle Kang

Complete field

Here's the complete field for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

A Lim Kim

Aditi Ashok

Albane Valenzuela

Alexa Pano

Aline Krauter

Alisa Rodriguez

Alison Lee

Allie Knight

Allisen Corpuz

Allison Emrey

Ally Ewing

Amanda Doherty

Amy Ruengmateekhun

Amy Yang

Andrea Lee

Angel Yin

Angela Stanford

Anna Nordqvist

Annie Park

Ariya Jutanugarn

Arpichaya Yubol

Ashleigh Buhai

Atthaya Thitikul

Austin Ernst

Ayaka Furue

Azahara Munoz

Bailey Tardy

Brianna Do

Brittany Altomare

Brittany Lincicome

Bronte Law

Brooke Henderson

Carlota Ciganda

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Charley Hull

Charlotte Thomas

Chella Choi

Cheyenne Knight

Christina Kim

Cristie Kerr

Dana Fall

Daniela Darquea

Daniela Holmqvist

Danielle Kang

Dewi Weber

Elizabeth Szokol

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Emily Miller

Emma Talley

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Frida Kinhult

Gabriela Ruffels

Gabriella Then

Gaby Lopez

Gemma Dryburgh

Georgia Hall

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Hae Ran Ryu

Haeji Kang

Hannah Green

Haru Nomura

Hinako Shibuno

Hye-Jin Choi

Hyo Joo Kim

In Gee Chun

In Kyung Kim

Ines Laklalech

Jaravee Boonchant

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jennifer Chang

Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Song

Jenny Shin

Jeongeun Lee6

Jin Young Ko

Jing Yan

Joanna Coe

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Laura Davies

Lauren Coughlin

Lauren Hartlage

Lauren Stephenson

Lee-Anne Pace

Leona Maguire

Lexi Thompson

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Linn Grant

Linnea Strom

Lizette Salas

Loretta Giovannettone

Lucy Li

Lydia Ko

Maddie Szeryk

Madelene Sagstrom

Maja Stark

Mao Saigo

Maria Fassi

Mariah Stackhouse

Mariajo Uribe

Marina Alex

Marissa Steen

Matilda Castren

Megan Khang

Mel Reid

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Mina Harigae

Minami Katsu

Minjee Lee

Morgane Metraux

Moriya Jutanugarn

Nanna Koertz Madsen

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Nelly Korda

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Patty Tavatanakit

Paula Reto

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Peiyun Chien

Pernilla Lindberg

Perrine Delacour

Pornanong Phatlum

Rose Zhang

Ruoning Yin

Ryann O'Toole

Samantha Morrell

Samantha Wagner

Sandra Changkija

Sarah Kemp

Sarah Schmelzel

Sei Young Kim

Soo Bin Joo

Sophia Schubert

Stacy Lewis

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth

Stephanie Kyriacou

Stephanie Meadow

Su Oh

Sung Hyun Park

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Xiaowen Yin

Xiyu Lin

Yan Liu

Yealimi Noh

Yu Liu

Yuka Saso

Yuna Nishimura

Yu-Sang Hou

Purse size for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

Nelly Korda at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Preview Day 1

The purse size for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is $9 million, which is the highest in the event's history. The winner will receive $1.3 million, and the runner-up will take $800,000 home.

