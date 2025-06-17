2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship expert picks: 5 players who could stand out

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the next Major championship in the calendar. The event will be played from June 19 to 22 in Frisco, Texas, at the Fields Ranch East.

A full field includes all of the top 100 players in the Race to CME Globe rankings. Twelve past KPMG Women's PGA Championship winners seek to earn yet another trophy this week at one of the most challenging golf courses.

Here's a look at five names to watch out for at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship expert picks

#1. Carlota Ciganda

Carlota Ciganda, Meijer LPGA Classic (Image via Getty)

Carlota Ciganda earned her way into the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field after her incredible win at last week's Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. With 10 starts on the LPGA Tour so far, she boasts 5 top ten finishes.

This week's tournament will mark Ciganda's 13th appearance in the Major championship. In her last five starts in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she missed the cut thrice and tied for third place in 2020 and 2023.

Tournament Record -

Starts - 12

Cuts Made - 7

Wins - 0

Top 10s - 0

Best Finish - T3

#2. Ayaka Furue

Ayaka Furue, The Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

Ayaka Furue has put up some incredible performances this year on the LPGA Tour. She made ten cuts in a row with finishes inside the top 35 to miss two cuts back-to-back.

The Japanese golfer has posted three top 5 finishes and has her eyes set on a win. In her three starts at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Furue has been a consistent performer with one top 10 finish.

Tournament Record -

Starts - 3

Cuts Made - 2

Wins - 0

Top 10s - 0

Best Finish - T8

#3. Mimi Rhodes

Mimi Rhodes, Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational (Image via Getty)

Mimi Rhodes received a special exemption into the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field. Having turned professional last year, she has picked up three wins on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and ranks 89th in the world.

She will be making her debut at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship this week. Rhodes has a stellar amateur career, including an NCAA Division 1 Championship title to back her up.

#4. Saki Baba

Saki Baba, U.S. Women's Open (Image via Getty)

Having joined the LPGA Tour early this year, Saki Baba has shown incredible promise. In six cuts made, she boasts three top 20 finishes. Most notably, the Japanese golfer tied for tenth place at last week's Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

She played her first Major at the Chevron Championship. Despite missing the cut, Baba tied for 36th place at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. At just 20 years of age, Saki Baba is ranked 137th in the world.

#5. Hye-Jin Choi

Hye-Jin Choi, The Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

Hye-Jin Choi is on the hunt to earn her maiden Major championship title this week. Having played the KPMG Women's PGA Championship thrice, she made the cut in all attempts and tied for 5th place in her debut in 2022.

The South Korean star has posted three consecutive finishes in the top 5 on the LPGA Tour. Choi claimed the solo second place last week at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Tournament Record -

Starts - 3

Cuts Made - 3

Wins - 0

Top 10s - 1

Best Finish - T5

