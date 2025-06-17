KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025: Schedule, prize and more explored

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is scheduled to take place this week in Frisco, Texas. The women's Major is a four-day event featuring a stellar field. It will take place in a stroke format and will feature some big names.
Last year, Amy Yang won the event and earned $1.56 million in prize money. She will return to defend her title in 2025, and below are the details of this year's edition of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:
KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 Schedule
The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, June 19. It's a 72-hole tournament and will run through the weekend and wrap up with its final on Sunday, June 22.
Here is the schedule of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:
Round 1
- Day: Thursday
- Date: June 19, 2025
Round 2
- Day: Friday
- Date: June 20, 2025
Round 3
- Day: Saturday
- Date: June 21, 2025
Round 4
- Day: Sunday
- Date: June 22, 2025
KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 Prize Money
The tournament has a prize money of $10.4 million, with the winner receiving a check of $1.56 million. The tournament made a huge jump in prize money in 2022. It was around $4.5 million in 2021, and that increased to $9 million in 2022 and then $10 million in 2023. Last year, it was $10.4 million.
Here is the list of the winners and purses of the last ten editions of the Women's PGA Championship:
- 2024: Winner – Amy Yang (South Korea), Purse – $10,400,000
- 2023: Winner – Yin Ruoning (China), Purse – $10,000,000
- 2022: Winner – Chun In-gee (South Korea), Purse – $9,000,000
- 2021: Winner – Nelly Korda (United States), Purse – $4,500,000
- 2020: Winner – Kim Sei-young (South Korea), Purse – $4,300,000
- 2019: Winner – Hannah Green (Australia), Purse – $3,850,000
- 2018: Winner – Park Sung-hyun (South Korea), Purse – $3,650,000
- 2017: Winner – Danielle Kang (United States), Purse – $3,500,000
- 2016: Winner – Brooke Henderson (Canada), Purse – $3,500,000
- 2015: Winner – Inbee Park (South Korea), Purse – $3,500,000
KPMG Women's PGA Championship top players
The tournament features a regular full-size field. Charley Hull will be playing this week, along with some other top-ranked golfers such as Nelly Korda, who won the Major in 2021. Danielle Kang, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu, Maja Stark, and Ayaka Furue are some top-ranked players in the field.
Here is the list of the top-ranked golfers playing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:
- Stacy Lewis
- Amy Yang
- Ruoning Yin
- Nelly Korda
- Hannah Green
- Danielle Kang
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Anna Nordqvist
- Mao Saigo
- Lilia Vu
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Mirim Lee
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Allisen Corpuz
- Minjee Lee
- A Lim Kim
- Ayaka Furue
- Celine Boutier
- Lydia Ko
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Rose Zhang
- Leona Maguire
- Linn Grant
- Alexa Pano
- Megan Khang
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Lauren Coughlin
- Lexi Thompson
- Charley Hull
- Esther Henseleit
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Lucy Li
- Albane Valenzuela
- Brooke Matthews
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Peiyun Chien
- Jiwon Jeon
- Mary Liu
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Jeongeun Lee6