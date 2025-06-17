  • home icon
  KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025: Schedule, prize and more explored

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025: Schedule, prize and more explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 17, 2025 12:20 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is scheduled to take place this week in Frisco, Texas. The women's Major is a four-day event featuring a stellar field. It will take place in a stroke format and will feature some big names.

Last year, Amy Yang won the event and earned $1.56 million in prize money. She will return to defend her title in 2025, and below are the details of this year's edition of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 Schedule

The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, June 19. It's a 72-hole tournament and will run through the weekend and wrap up with its final on Sunday, June 22.

Here is the schedule of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

Round 1

  • Day: Thursday
  • Date: June 19, 2025

Round 2

  • Day: Friday
  • Date: June 20, 2025

Round 3

  • Day: Saturday
  • Date: June 21, 2025

Round 4

  • Day: Sunday
  • Date: June 22, 2025

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 Prize Money

The tournament has a prize money of $10.4 million, with the winner receiving a check of $1.56 million. The tournament made a huge jump in prize money in 2022. It was around $4.5 million in 2021, and that increased to $9 million in 2022 and then $10 million in 2023. Last year, it was $10.4 million.

Here is the list of the winners and purses of the last ten editions of the Women's PGA Championship:

  • 2024: Winner – Amy Yang (South Korea), Purse – $10,400,000
  • 2023: Winner – Yin Ruoning (China), Purse – $10,000,000
  • 2022: Winner – Chun In-gee (South Korea), Purse – $9,000,000
  • 2021: Winner – Nelly Korda (United States), Purse – $4,500,000
  • 2020: Winner – Kim Sei-young (South Korea), Purse – $4,300,000
  • 2019: Winner – Hannah Green (Australia), Purse – $3,850,000
  • 2018: Winner – Park Sung-hyun (South Korea), Purse – $3,650,000
  • 2017: Winner – Danielle Kang (United States), Purse – $3,500,000
  • 2016: Winner – Brooke Henderson (Canada), Purse – $3,500,000
  • 2015: Winner – Inbee Park (South Korea), Purse – $3,500,000
KPMG Women's PGA Championship top players

The tournament features a regular full-size field. Charley Hull will be playing this week, along with some other top-ranked golfers such as Nelly Korda, who won the Major in 2021. Danielle Kang, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu, Maja Stark, and Ayaka Furue are some top-ranked players in the field.

Here is the list of the top-ranked golfers playing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

  • Stacy Lewis
  • Amy Yang
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Nelly Korda
  • Hannah Green
  • Danielle Kang
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Mao Saigo
  • Lilia Vu
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Mirim Lee
  • Maja Stark
  • Yuka Saso
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Minjee Lee
  • A Lim Kim
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Celine Boutier
  • Lydia Ko
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Rose Zhang
  • Leona Maguire
  • Linn Grant
  • Alexa Pano
  • Megan Khang
  • Jeeno Thitikul
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Charley Hull
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Lucy Li
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Brooke Matthews
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Jiwon Jeon
  • Mary Liu
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Jeongeun Lee6
Edited by pranavsethii
