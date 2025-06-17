KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025: Schedule, prize and more explored

The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is scheduled to take place this week in Frisco, Texas. The women's Major is a four-day event featuring a stellar field. It will take place in a stroke format and will feature some big names.

Last year, Amy Yang won the event and earned $1.56 million in prize money. She will return to defend her title in 2025, and below are the details of this year's edition of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 Schedule

The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, June 19. It's a 72-hole tournament and will run through the weekend and wrap up with its final on Sunday, June 22.

Here is the schedule of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

Round 1

Day: Thursday

Date: June 19, 2025

Round 2

Day: Friday

Date: June 20, 2025

Round 3

Day: Saturday

Date: June 21, 2025

Round 4

Day: Sunday

Date: June 22, 2025

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 Prize Money

The tournament has a prize money of $10.4 million, with the winner receiving a check of $1.56 million. The tournament made a huge jump in prize money in 2022. It was around $4.5 million in 2021, and that increased to $9 million in 2022 and then $10 million in 2023. Last year, it was $10.4 million.

Here is the list of the winners and purses of the last ten editions of the Women's PGA Championship:

2024: Winner – Amy Yang (South Korea), Purse – $10,400,000

2023: Winner – Yin Ruoning (China), Purse – $10,000,000

2022: Winner – Chun In-gee (South Korea), Purse – $9,000,000

2021: Winner – Nelly Korda (United States), Purse – $4,500,000

2020: Winner – Kim Sei-young (South Korea), Purse – $4,300,000

2019: Winner – Hannah Green (Australia), Purse – $3,850,000

2018: Winner – Park Sung-hyun (South Korea), Purse – $3,650,000

2017: Winner – Danielle Kang (United States), Purse – $3,500,000

2016: Winner – Brooke Henderson (Canada), Purse – $3,500,000

2015: Winner – Inbee Park (South Korea), Purse – $3,500,000

KPMG Women's PGA Championship top players

The tournament features a regular full-size field. Charley Hull will be playing this week, along with some other top-ranked golfers such as Nelly Korda, who won the Major in 2021. Danielle Kang, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu, Maja Stark, and Ayaka Furue are some top-ranked players in the field.

Here is the list of the top-ranked golfers playing at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

Stacy Lewis

Amy Yang

Ruoning Yin

Nelly Korda

Hannah Green

Danielle Kang

Brooke M. Henderson

Anna Nordqvist

Mao Saigo

Lilia Vu

Jennifer Kupcho

Patty Tavatanakit

Mirim Lee

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Allisen Corpuz

Minjee Lee

A Lim Kim

Ayaka Furue

Celine Boutier

Lydia Ko

Ashleigh Buhai

Rose Zhang

Leona Maguire

Linn Grant

Alexa Pano

Megan Khang

Jeeno Thitikul

Lauren Coughlin

Lexi Thompson

Charley Hull

Esther Henseleit

Ariya Jutanugarn

Lucy Li

Albane Valenzuela

Brooke Matthews

Jeongeun Lee5

Peiyun Chien

Jiwon Jeon

Mary Liu

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Jeongeun Lee6

