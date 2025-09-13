Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 Day 3 Weather: Is rain coming to TPC River's Bend on Saturday?

The Kroger Queen City Championship is over with two days of play, and the third round will take place on Saturday at TPC River’s Bend. The precipitation levels at the venue on the third day, according to the Weather Network, were 20% in the morning, 30% in the afternoon, 30% in the evening, and 30% overnight.

Ad

The temperature at the Kroger Queen City Championship during the third round was 59 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning, 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon, 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the evening, and 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

Here are the entire weather details for the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship:

Morning:

Temperature: 59 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: 7 km/h S

Wind Gust: 10 km/h

Humidity: 64%

P.O.P: 20%

Afternoon:

Temperature: 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: 9 km/h SW

Ad

Trending

Wind Gust: 14 km/h

Humidity: 36%

P.O.P: 30%

Evening:

Temperature: 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: 10 km/h NW

Wind Gust: 15 km/h

Humidity: 55%

P.O.P: 30%

Night:

Temperature: 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: 5 km/h S

Wind Gust: 7 km/h

Humidity: 75%

P.O.P: 30%

Currently, the Krogen Queen City Championship is led by Chanettee Wannasaen, and the fourth round of the event will take place on Sunday.

What are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship?

Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, and Stephanie Kyriacou were the first group to start in the third round of the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship at the first hole. Followed by Pornanong Phatlum, Lydia Ko, and Hyo Joo Kim as the second group to start in the same hole at 8:41 am.

Ad

Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship (all times in ET):

Hole 1

8:30 am - Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, Stephanie Kyriacou

8:41 am - Pornanong Phatlum, Lydia Ko, Hyo Joo Kim

8:52 am - Robyn Choi, Nataliya Guseva, Linnea Strom

9:03 am - Lindy Duncan, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Kumkang Park

9:14 am - Andrea Lee, Perrine Delacour, Grace Kim

9:25 am - Aline Krauter, Gabriela Ruffels, Bianca Pagdanganan

Ad

9:36 am - Bailey Tardy, Ruixin Liu, Celine Boutier

9:47 am - Manon De Roey, Minjee Lee, Miyu Yamashita

9:58 am - Jenny Bae, Jennifer Kupcho, Chisato Iwai

10:09 am - Frida Kinhult, Jiwon Jeon, Nelly Korda

10:20 am - Gigi Stoll, Mary Liu, Lottie Woad

10:31 am - Olivia Cowan, Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim

10:42 am - Chanettee Wannasaen, Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull

Hole 10

8:30 am - Elizabeth Szokol, A Lim Kim, Jaravee Boonchant

8:41 am - Jasmine Suwannapura, Allisen Corpuz, Yuri Yoshida

Ad

8:52 am - Hye-Jin Choi, Lexi Thompson, Dewi Weber

9:03 am - Brooke Matthews, Mao Saigo, Madison Young

9:14 am - Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Narin An

9:25 am - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Stacy Lewis, Jenny Shin

9:36 am - Xiaowen Yin, Minami Katsu, Yu Liu

9:47 am - Arpichaya Yubol, Nasa Hataoka, Sofia Garcia

9:58 am - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Daniela Darquea, Jin Hee Im

10:09 am - Ayaka Furue, Ana Belac, Esther Henseleit

10:20 am - Hira Naveed, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Danielle Kang

Ad

10:31 am - Mi Hyang Lee, Gurleen Kaur, Jessica Porvasnik

10:42 am - Yan Liu, Patty Tavatanakit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More