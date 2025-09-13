Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 Day 3 Weather: Is rain coming to TPC River's Bend on Saturday?

The Kroger Queen City Championship is over with two days of play, and the third round will take place on Saturday at TPC River’s Bend. The precipitation levels at the venue on the third day, according to the Weather Network, were 20% in the morning, 30% in the afternoon, 30% in the evening, and 30% overnight.
The temperature at the Kroger Queen City Championship during the third round was 59 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning, 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon, 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the evening, and 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit at night.
Here are the entire weather details for the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship:
Morning:
Temperature: 59 degrees Fahrenheit
Wind: 7 km/h S
Wind Gust: 10 km/h
Humidity: 64%
P.O.P: 20%
Afternoon:
Temperature: 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit
Wind: 9 km/h SW
Wind Gust: 14 km/h
Humidity: 36%
P.O.P: 30%
Evening:
Temperature: 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit
Wind: 10 km/h NW
Wind Gust: 15 km/h
Humidity: 55%
P.O.P: 30%
Night:
Temperature: 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit
Wind: 5 km/h S
Wind Gust: 7 km/h
Humidity: 75%
P.O.P: 30%
Currently, the Krogen Queen City Championship is led by Chanettee Wannasaen, and the fourth round of the event will take place on Sunday.
What are the tee times and pairings for the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship?
Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, and Stephanie Kyriacou were the first group to start in the third round of the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship at the first hole. Followed by Pornanong Phatlum, Lydia Ko, and Hyo Joo Kim as the second group to start in the same hole at 8:41 am.
Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship (all times in ET):
Hole 1
8:30 am - Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, Stephanie Kyriacou
8:41 am - Pornanong Phatlum, Lydia Ko, Hyo Joo Kim
8:52 am - Robyn Choi, Nataliya Guseva, Linnea Strom
9:03 am - Lindy Duncan, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Kumkang Park
9:14 am - Andrea Lee, Perrine Delacour, Grace Kim
9:25 am - Aline Krauter, Gabriela Ruffels, Bianca Pagdanganan
9:36 am - Bailey Tardy, Ruixin Liu, Celine Boutier
9:47 am - Manon De Roey, Minjee Lee, Miyu Yamashita
9:58 am - Jenny Bae, Jennifer Kupcho, Chisato Iwai
10:09 am - Frida Kinhult, Jiwon Jeon, Nelly Korda
10:20 am - Gigi Stoll, Mary Liu, Lottie Woad
10:31 am - Olivia Cowan, Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim
10:42 am - Chanettee Wannasaen, Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull
Hole 10
8:30 am - Elizabeth Szokol, A Lim Kim, Jaravee Boonchant
8:41 am - Jasmine Suwannapura, Allisen Corpuz, Yuri Yoshida
8:52 am - Hye-Jin Choi, Lexi Thompson, Dewi Weber
9:03 am - Brooke Matthews, Mao Saigo, Madison Young
9:14 am - Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Narin An
9:25 am - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Stacy Lewis, Jenny Shin
9:36 am - Xiaowen Yin, Minami Katsu, Yu Liu
9:47 am - Arpichaya Yubol, Nasa Hataoka, Sofia Garcia
9:58 am - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Daniela Darquea, Jin Hee Im
10:09 am - Ayaka Furue, Ana Belac, Esther Henseleit
10:20 am - Hira Naveed, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Danielle Kang
10:31 am - Mi Hyang Lee, Gurleen Kaur, Jessica Porvasnik
10:42 am - Yan Liu, Patty Tavatanakit