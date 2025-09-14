Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2M purse?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 14, 2025 23:52 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Charley Hull wins the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

On Sunday, September 14, Charley Hull claimed the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 after posting a one-shot win over Jeeno Thitikul. The English star fired a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under and post her third win on the LPGA Tour and first since October 2022.

Ending her nearly three-year drought on the LPGA Tour, Hull bagged $300,000 as a winner's share at the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025. World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul received $182,956 from the $2 million purse, while Lottie Woad took home $132,721 for a solo third.

Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 payout explored

Jeeno Thitikul finished as the solo runner-up at the Kroger Queen City Championship (Image Source: Imagn)
Jeeno Thitikul finished as the solo runner-up at the Kroger Queen City Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the final payout for the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025:

  • WINNER. Charley Hull: $300,000
  • 2. Jeeno Thitikul: $182,956
  • 3. Lottie Woad: $132,721
  • 4. Miyu Yamashita: $102,670
  • T5. Nasa Hataoka: $54,162
  • T5. Jennifer Kupcho: $54,162
  • T5. Maja Stark: $54,162
  • T5. Sei Young Kim: $54,162
  • T5. Nelly Korda: $54,162
  • T5. Mary Liu: $54,162
  • T5. Chisato Iwai: $54,162
  • T12. Robyn Choi: $33,956
  • T12. Olivia Cowan: $33,956
  • T14. Lydia Ko: $27,646
  • T14. Nataliya Guseva: $27,646
  • T14. Minjee Lee: $27,646
  • T14. Brooke Matthews: $27,646
  • T14. Hye-Jin Choi: $27,646
  • T19. Lindy Duncan: $23,039
  • T19. Andrea Lee: $23,039
  • T19. Ruixin Liu: $23,039
  • T22. Jin Hee Im: $19,175
  • T22. Xiaowen Yin: $19,175
  • T22. Pornanong Phatlum: $19,175
  • T22. Celine Boutier: $19,175
  • T22. Bailey Tardy: $19,175
  • T22. Manon De Roey: $19,175
  • T22. Gabriela Ruffels: $19,175
  • T29. Gurleen Kaur: $15,426
  • T29. Perrine Delacour: $15,426
  • T29. A Lim Kim: $15,426
  • T29. Bianca Pagdanganan: $15,426
  • T33. Mi Hyang Lee: $12,841
  • T33. Jenny Shin: $12,841
  • T33. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $12,841
  • T33. Aline Krauter: $12,841
  • T33. Yealimi Noh: $12,841
  • T38. Patty Tavatanakit: $10,031
  • T38. Rio Takeda: $10,031
  • T38. Grace Kim: $10,031
  • T38. Yan Liu: $10,031
  • T38. Stephanie Kyriacou: $10,031
  • T38. Chanettee Wannasaen: $10,031
  • T38. Julia López Ramirez: $10,031
  • T45. Kumkang Park: $8,364
  • T45. Jenny Bae: $8,364
  • T47. Esther Henseleit: $7,332
  • T47. Narin An: $7,332
  • T47. Yuri Yoshida: $7,332
  • T47. Allisen Corpuz: $7,332
  • T47. Frida Kinhult: $7,332
  • T52. Sofia Garcia: $6,210
  • T52. Madison Young: $6,210
  • T52. Jasmine Suwannapura: $6,210
  • T52. Mao Saigo: $6,210
  • T52. Jiwon Jeon: $6,210
  • T57. Minami Katsu: $5,509
  • T57. Hyo Joo Kim: $5,509
  • T59. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $4,984
  • T59. Arpichaya Yubol: $4,984
  • T59. Jaravee Boonchant: $4,984
  • T59. Ayaka Furue: $4,984
  • T63. Gigi Stoll: $4,558
  • T63. Danielle Kang: $4,558
  • T63. Lexi Thompson: $4,558
  • T63. Linnea Strom: $4,558
  • T67. Yu Liu: $4,207
  • T67. Elizabeth Szokol: $4,207
  • T67. Stacy Lewis: $4,207
  • T70. Jessica Porvasnik: $3,957
  • T70. Hira Naveed: $3,957
  • T70. Dewi Weber: $3,957
  • T73. Alena Sharp: $3,807
  • T73. Ana Belac: $3,807
  • T73. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $3,807
  • T76. Daniela Darquea: $3,689
  • T76. Wei-Ling Hsu: $3,689
