Kroger Queen City Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 13, 2025 01:00 GMT
GOLF: SEP 12 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship - Source: Getty
Nataliya Guseva at the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship (Image Source: Getty)

On Saturday, September 12, Chanettee Wannasaen further strengthened her lead at the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 after carding a 4-under 68. Following the second round, she finished at 13-under and held a two-stroke lead over Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull and Olivia Cowan through 36 holes.

Ad

The third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship will begin on Saturday, September 13, at 8:30 am ET. Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh and Stephanie Kyriacou will kick off the day from Hole 1, while Elizabeth Szokol, A Lim Kim and Jaravee Boonchant will resume from the tenth tee.

The leading group of Chanettee Wannasaen, Jeeno Thitikul and Charley Hull will be the last to start from Hole 1. They will tee off at 10:42 am ET, while Yan Liu and Patty Tavatanakit will simultaneously begin from the tenth hole.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kroger Queen City Championship Round 3 tee times explored

Here's a look at the pairings for the Kroger Queen City Championship Round 3 (all times ET):

Hole 1

  • 8:30 am - Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, Stephanie Kyriacou
  • 8:41 am - Pornanong Phatlum, Lydia Ko, Hyo Joo Kim
  • 8:52 am - Robyn Choi, Nataliya Guseva, Linnea Strom
  • 9:03 am - Lindy Duncan, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Kumkang Park
  • 9:14 am - Andrea Lee, Perrine Delacour, Grace Kim
  • 9:25 am - Aline Krauter, Gabriela Ruffels, Bianca Pagdanganan
  • 9:36 am - Bailey Tardy, Ruixin Liu, Celine Boutier
  • 9:47 am - Manon De Roey, Minjee Lee, Miyu Yamashita
  • 9:58 am - Jenny Bae, Jennifer Kupcho, Chisato Iwai
  • 10:09 am - Frida Kinhult, Jiwon Jeon, Nelly Korda
  • 10:20 am - Gigi Stoll, Mary Liu, Lottie Woad
  • 10:31 am - Olivia Cowan, Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim
  • 10:42 am - Chanettee Wannasaen, Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull
Ad

Hole 10

  • 8:30 am - Elizabeth Szokol, A Lim Kim, Jaravee Boonchant
  • 8:41 am - Jasmine Suwannapura, Allisen Corpuz, Yuri Yoshida
  • 8:52 am - Hye-Jin Choi, Lexi Thompson, Dewi Weber
  • 9:03 am - Brooke Matthews, Mao Saigo, Madison Young
  • 9:14 am - Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Narin An
  • 9:25 am - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Stacy Lewis, Jenny Shin
  • 9:36 am - Xiaowen Yin, Minami Katsu, Yu Liu
  • 9:47 am - Arpichaya Yubol, Nasa Hataoka, Sofia Garcia
  • 9:58 am - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Daniela Darquea, Jin Hee Im
  • 10:09 am - Ayaka Furue, Ana Belac, Esther Henseleit
  • 10:20 am - Hira Naveed, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Danielle Kang
  • 10:31 am - Mi Hyang Lee, Gurleen Kaur, Jessica Porvasnik
  • 10:42 am - Yan Liu, Patty Tavatanakit
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications