Kroger Queen City Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

On Saturday, September 12, Chanettee Wannasaen further strengthened her lead at the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 after carding a 4-under 68. Following the second round, she finished at 13-under and held a two-stroke lead over Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull and Olivia Cowan through 36 holes.
The third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship will begin on Saturday, September 13, at 8:30 am ET. Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh and Stephanie Kyriacou will kick off the day from Hole 1, while Elizabeth Szokol, A Lim Kim and Jaravee Boonchant will resume from the tenth tee.
The leading group of Chanettee Wannasaen, Jeeno Thitikul and Charley Hull will be the last to start from Hole 1. They will tee off at 10:42 am ET, while Yan Liu and Patty Tavatanakit will simultaneously begin from the tenth hole.
Kroger Queen City Championship Round 3 tee times explored
Here's a look at the pairings for the Kroger Queen City Championship Round 3 (all times ET):
Hole 1
- 8:30 am - Rio Takeda, Yealimi Noh, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 8:41 am - Pornanong Phatlum, Lydia Ko, Hyo Joo Kim
- 8:52 am - Robyn Choi, Nataliya Guseva, Linnea Strom
- 9:03 am - Lindy Duncan, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Kumkang Park
- 9:14 am - Andrea Lee, Perrine Delacour, Grace Kim
- 9:25 am - Aline Krauter, Gabriela Ruffels, Bianca Pagdanganan
- 9:36 am - Bailey Tardy, Ruixin Liu, Celine Boutier
- 9:47 am - Manon De Roey, Minjee Lee, Miyu Yamashita
- 9:58 am - Jenny Bae, Jennifer Kupcho, Chisato Iwai
- 10:09 am - Frida Kinhult, Jiwon Jeon, Nelly Korda
- 10:20 am - Gigi Stoll, Mary Liu, Lottie Woad
- 10:31 am - Olivia Cowan, Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim
- 10:42 am - Chanettee Wannasaen, Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull
Hole 10
- 8:30 am - Elizabeth Szokol, A Lim Kim, Jaravee Boonchant
- 8:41 am - Jasmine Suwannapura, Allisen Corpuz, Yuri Yoshida
- 8:52 am - Hye-Jin Choi, Lexi Thompson, Dewi Weber
- 9:03 am - Brooke Matthews, Mao Saigo, Madison Young
- 9:14 am - Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp, Narin An
- 9:25 am - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Stacy Lewis, Jenny Shin
- 9:36 am - Xiaowen Yin, Minami Katsu, Yu Liu
- 9:47 am - Arpichaya Yubol, Nasa Hataoka, Sofia Garcia
- 9:58 am - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Daniela Darquea, Jin Hee Im
- 10:09 am - Ayaka Furue, Ana Belac, Esther Henseleit
- 10:20 am - Hira Naveed, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Danielle Kang
- 10:31 am - Mi Hyang Lee, Gurleen Kaur, Jessica Porvasnik
- 10:42 am - Yan Liu, Patty Tavatanakit