Kroger Queen City Championship Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship witnessed a bit of shuffling in the leaderboard. Charley Hull moved to the top after firing 5-under 67 on Saturday, September 13. Following the 54-hole play at TPC River's Bend, she has a one-shot lead over Jeeno Thitikul.

The final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship will begin on Sunday, September 14 at 8:35 am ET. Emily Kristine Pedersen, Allisen Corpuz and Robyn Choi will be the first group from Tee 1 while Pornanong Phatlum, Stephanie Kyriacou and Ayaka Furue will tee off from Hole 10.

The leader group featuring Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul and Chisato Iwai will resume the Sunday action at 10:47 am ET.

Kroger Queen City Championship Round 4 tee times explored

Charley Hull and Jeeno Thitikul hug at the Kroger Queen City Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 4:

Hole 1

8:35 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN), Allisen Corpuz (USA), Robyn Choi (AUS)

Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN), Allisen Corpuz (USA), Robyn Choi (AUS) 8:46 am: Jiwon Jeon (KOR), Jenny Bae (USA), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

Jiwon Jeon (KOR), Jenny Bae (USA), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 8:57 am: Perrine Delacour (FRA), Aline Krauter (GER), Frida Kinhult (SWE)

Perrine Delacour (FRA), Aline Krauter (GER), Frida Kinhult (SWE) 9:08 am: Minjee Lee (AUS), Nasa Hataoka (JPN), Lydia Ko (NZL)

Minjee Lee (AUS), Nasa Hataoka (JPN), Lydia Ko (NZL) 9:19 am: Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Nataliya Guseva (UNA)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Nataliya Guseva (UNA) 9:30 am: Brooke Matthews (USA), A Lim Kim (KOR), Lindy Duncan (USA)

Brooke Matthews (USA), A Lim Kim (KOR), Lindy Duncan (USA) 9:41 am: Manon De Roey (BEL), Stacy Lewis (USA), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR)

Manon De Roey (BEL), Stacy Lewis (USA), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR) 9:52 am: Bailey Tardy (USA), Ruixin Liu (CHN), Celine Boutier (FRA)

Bailey Tardy (USA), Ruixin Liu (CHN), Celine Boutier (FRA) 10:03 am: Olivia Cowan (GER), Andrea Lee (USA), Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP)

Olivia Cowan (GER), Andrea Lee (USA), Julia Lopez Ramirez (ESP) 10:14 am: Lottie Woad (ENG), Maja Stark (SWE), Sei Young Kim (KOR)

Lottie Woad (ENG), Maja Stark (SWE), Sei Young Kim (KOR) 10:25 am: Mary Liu (CHN), Nelly Korda (USA), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

Mary Liu (CHN), Nelly Korda (USA), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 10:36 am: Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Yealimi Noh (USA), Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI)

Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Yealimi Noh (USA), Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI) 10:47 am: Charley Hull (ENG), Jeeno Thitikul (THA), Chisato Iwai (JPN)

Hole 10

8:35 am: Pornanong Phatlum (THA), Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS), Ayaka Furue (JPN)

Pornanong Phatlum (THA), Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS), Ayaka Furue (JPN) 8:46 am: Xiaowen Yin (CHN), Dewi Weber (NED), Mao Saigo (JPN)

Xiaowen Yin (CHN), Dewi Weber (NED), Mao Saigo (JPN) 8:57 am: Elizabeth Szokol (USA), Kumkang Park (KOR), Jin Hee Im (KOR)

Elizabeth Szokol (USA), Kumkang Park (KOR), Jin Hee Im (KOR) 9:08 am: Gurleen Kaur (USA), Yan Liu (CHN), Narin An (KOR)

Gurleen Kaur (USA), Yan Liu (CHN), Narin An (KOR) 9:19 am: Yuri Yoshida (JPN), Linnea Strom (SWE), Esther Henseleit (GER)

Yuri Yoshida (JPN), Linnea Strom (SWE), Esther Henseleit (GER) 9:30 am: Hira Naveed (AUS), Danielle Kang (USA), Madison Young (USA)

Hira Naveed (AUS), Danielle Kang (USA), Madison Young (USA) 9:41 am: Jenny Shin (KOR), Arpichaya Yubol (THA), Jaravee Boonchant (THA)

Jenny Shin (KOR), Arpichaya Yubol (THA), Jaravee Boonchant (THA) 9:52 am: Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Lexi Thompson (USA), Sofia Garcia (PAR)

Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Lexi Thompson (USA), Sofia Garcia (PAR) 10:03 am: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Minami Katsu (JPN)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Minami Katsu (JPN) 10:14 am: Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Grace Kim (AUS), Gigi Stoll (USA)

Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Grace Kim (AUS), Gigi Stoll (USA) 10:25 am: Patty Tavatanakit (THA), Rio Takeda (JPN), Ana Belac (SLO)

Patty Tavatanakit (THA), Rio Takeda (JPN), Ana Belac (SLO) 10:36 am: Jessica Porvasnik (USA), Daniela Darquea (ECU), Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE)

Jessica Porvasnik (USA), Daniela Darquea (ECU), Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE) 10:47 am: Alena Sharp (CAN), Yu Liu (CHN)

