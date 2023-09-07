Kroger Queen City Championships 2023 start today: Ally Ewing is the champion from the last edition

The second edition of the Kroger Queen City Championships 2023 is starting today. The tournament was held for the first time in 2022 at Cincinatti, Ohio. The winner of the first instance of the LPGA event was Ally Ewing who won with a margin of one stroke; taking home $262,500 in prize money. This victory helped Ewing cross the $3 million mark in prize earnings.

Ewing's showing in the final round of the inaugral Kroger Queen City Championship was extremely impressive with five straight birdies and a score of 66. The lowest round score was achieved by Lee Jeong-eun in the second round of the Championship, when she scored a 63. Xiyu Lin also had a sublime game and was denied a victory only due to Ewing playing the last seven holes in five under to take the trophy home.

Kenwood Country Club, the course of the Kroger Queen City Championship (image via LPGA)

The event's prize pool has now been increased to $2 million, with the winner of the event taking home $300,000.

Here are the top 10 players and their winnings from the last Kroger Queen City Championships 2022:

1: Ally Ewing, $262,500

2: Xiyu Janet Lin, $160,837

3: Maria Fassi, $116,676

4: Jeong-eun Lee, $90,258

T-5: Marina Alex, $60,613

T-5: Andrea Lee, $60,613

T-5: A Lim Kim, $60,613

8: Sarah Kemp, $43,589

9: Atthaya Thitikul, $39,186

T-10: Jessica Korda, $32,096

T-10: Morgane Metraux, $32,096

T-10: Megan Khang, $32,096

T-10: Ariya Jutanugarn, -10, $32,096

The Kroger Queen City Championships 2023 is currently being televised by the Golf Channel of NBC Sports.