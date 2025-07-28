Kurt Kitayama beats Scottie Scheffler, others to unique record during 3M Open win

Kurt Kitayama was quite impressive with his game at the recently concluded 3M Open. He registered a one-stroke win in the tournament to clinch his second title on the PGA Tour.He had a phenomenal outing in the last two rounds of the tournament and recorded 20 birdies on the weekend alone. With that, Kitayama made a record that the current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, and other PGA Tour pros have struggled to make, for birdies on the PGA Tour in the last two decades.PGA Tour shared the news about Kitayama's unique stat on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;20 birdies for Kurt Kitayama on the weekend alone! That's the most in 20+ years. He's just won the @3MOpen for his second TOUR title.&quot;Notably, Scottie Scheffler won his fourth major of his career at the Open Championship, and following that, he had some downtime last week and skipped the 3M Open. Kurt Kitayama, on the other hand, did not play in the Open Championship. After the Barracuda Championship, he joined the field of the 3M Open and, with his impressive game, seized the title.He started the third round on Saturday, July 26, of the tournament on the first tee hole and made a birdie on it. He made five consecutive birdies from the third to seventh holes and then another one on the ninth. On the back nine, he made five more birdies and a bogey on the 17th for a round of 11-under 60.In the final round, Kurt Kitayama started with three consecutive birdies on the first three holes and then added three more on the front nine. He added two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 6-under 65.Kurt Kitayama shares special 3M Open win with his brother by his side; Kurt Kitayama celebrates with caddie Daniel Kitayama after winning the 3M Open (Image Source: Imagn)It was a special moment for Kurt Kitayama to win the PGA Tour event, as he had his elder brother, Daniel, on the bag. In the post-round press conference, he reflected on his victory, saying (via Tee Scripts):&quot;This win's going to be extra special having him (Daniel Kitayama) on the bag. Very cool experience and really happy he's part of it.&quot;Earlier this season on the PGA Tour, Kitayama had a decent run. He recorded some amazing finishes but also struggled in some tournaments. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, and then at the Mexico Open and the Cognizant Classic.He was impressive at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and tied for fifth place, and then recorded another T5 at the John Deere Classic. Some of his other notable finishes are T14 at the Barracuda Championship and T33 at The Players Championship.