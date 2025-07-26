  • home icon
Kurt Kitayama picks up red hot form on moving day at the 3M Open

By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:16 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Kurt Kitayama made a big move on Saturday at the 2025 3M Open, shooting a career-best 11-under 60 in the third round to tie for the lead at 17-under. The 32-year-old started the day eight shots behind the 36-hole leader but climbed to the top after a red-hot round.

Kurt Kitayama went out in 28 on the front nine and was on track for a possible 59. However, a bogey at the par-3 17th ended his chances of joining the sub-60 club. He needed an eagle at the par-5 18th but found the rough off the tee and chose to lay up instead of risking a shot over water.

"[My ball] was just like a foot in the rough and the lie was — I needed to be a foot in the first cut and I would have gone for it. It was just very questionable, 220 out, I didn't really know if it would jump out of there or maybe just dive. Had a good round going so that would have really stunk if it goes in the water there," Kurt Kitayama said [via USA Today].
also-read-trending Trending

Still, he nearly reached the green in two and finished with a birdie to close out a round of 60, beating his previous career low of 62.

"Well, it's not only my Tour career best, it's like my personal best. Yeah, it means a lot, especially to have my brother on the bag. It's a really cool experience having that opportunity coming down the stretch. And yeah, it's good to have that momentum going into the final round."
Kurt Kitayama just made the cut on Friday at 5-under after shooting an even-par 71. He explained that he spent extra time on the range afterward and made key adjustments with the help of his coach, Chris Como.

"Yesterday's round felt like I didn't have any control. I hit some balls after, talked to my coach, Chris Como, and kind of worked through some things on the range. Felt like I found something that I could go with. And warming up today, felt pretty good and it kind of showed on the course. Yeah, was happy I was able to find that."
So far, Kurt Kitayama has posted rounds of 65 (-6), 71 (E), and 60 (-11) this week. His third round included 12 birdies and one bogey. Here is his hole-by-hole scorecard from Saturday's round:

Front Nine (OUT – 28)

  • Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 3 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 4 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)
  • Hole 5 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 6 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)
  • Hole 7 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 (par)
  • Hole 9 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)

Back Nine (IN – 32)

  • Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 11 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 12 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)
  • Hole 13 (Par 3): 3 (par)
  • Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 (par)
  • Hole 15 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 16 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
  • Hole 17 (Par 3): 4 (bogey)
  • Hole 18 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)
Total: 60 (-11)

How has Kurt Kitayama performed so far in 2025?

Kurt Kitayama has played 18 events so far in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He hasn’t recorded a win or a runner-up finish yet, but has posted two top-10s and four top-25s. He has missed the cut in eight events.

Here are his results so far:

  • Sony Open in Hawaii – T37, -8
  • The American Express – T58, -10
  • Farmers Insurance OpenCUT, +5
  • WM Phoenix Open – T49, -5
  • Mexico Open at VidantaWorldCUT, -1
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesCUT, -2
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – T33, -2
  • Valspar ChampionshipCUT, +7
  • Texas Children's Houston Open – T39, -7
  • Valero Texas OpenCUT, +5
  • Zurich Classic of New OrleansCUT, -8
  • THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5, -17
  • PGA ChampionshipCUT, +2
  • Charles Schwab Challenge – T22, -4
  • RBC Canadian OpenCUT, -1
  • Rocket Classic – T51, -10
  • John Deere ClassicT5, -16
  • Barracuda Championship – T14
Sonali Verma

Edited by Rupesh
