Kurt Kitayama picks up red hot form on moving day at the 3M Open

Kurt Kitayama made a big move on Saturday at the 2025 3M Open, shooting a career-best 11-under 60 in the third round to tie for the lead at 17-under. The 32-year-old started the day eight shots behind the 36-hole leader but climbed to the top after a red-hot round.Kurt Kitayama went out in 28 on the front nine and was on track for a possible 59. However, a bogey at the par-3 17th ended his chances of joining the sub-60 club. He needed an eagle at the par-5 18th but found the rough off the tee and chose to lay up instead of risking a shot over water.&quot;[My ball] was just like a foot in the rough and the lie was — I needed to be a foot in the first cut and I would have gone for it. It was just very questionable, 220 out, I didn't really know if it would jump out of there or maybe just dive. Had a good round going so that would have really stunk if it goes in the water there,&quot; Kurt Kitayama said [via USA Today].Still, he nearly reached the green in two and finished with a birdie to close out a round of 60, beating his previous career low of 62.&quot;Well, it's not only my Tour career best, it's like my personal best. Yeah, it means a lot, especially to have my brother on the bag. It's a really cool experience having that opportunity coming down the stretch. And yeah, it's good to have that momentum going into the final round.&quot;Kurt Kitayama just made the cut on Friday at 5-under after shooting an even-par 71. He explained that he spent extra time on the range afterward and made key adjustments with the help of his coach, Chris Como.&quot;Yesterday's round felt like I didn't have any control. I hit some balls after, talked to my coach, Chris Como, and kind of worked through some things on the range. Felt like I found something that I could go with. And warming up today, felt pretty good and it kind of showed on the course. Yeah, was happy I was able to find that.&quot;So far, Kurt Kitayama has posted rounds of 65 (-6), 71 (E), and 60 (-11) this week. His third round included 12 birdies and one bogey. Here is his hole-by-hole scorecard from Saturday's round:Front Nine (OUT – 28)Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 3 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 4 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)Hole 5 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 6 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)Hole 7 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 8 (Par 3): 3 (par)Hole 9 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Back Nine (IN – 32)Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 11 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 12 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)Hole 13 (Par 3): 3 (par)Hole 14 (Par 4): 4 (par)Hole 15 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 16 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)Hole 17 (Par 3): 4 (bogey)Hole 18 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)Total: 60 (-11)How has Kurt Kitayama performed so far in 2025?Kurt Kitayama has played 18 events so far in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He hasn’t recorded a win or a runner-up finish yet, but has posted two top-10s and four top-25s. He has missed the cut in eight events.Here are his results so far:Sony Open in Hawaii – T37, -8The American Express – T58, -10Farmers Insurance Open – CUT, +5WM Phoenix Open – T49, -5Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – CUT, -1Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – CUT, -2THE PLAYERS Championship – T33, -2Valspar Championship – CUT, +7Texas Children's Houston Open – T39, -7Valero Texas Open – CUT, +5Zurich Classic of New Orleans – CUT, -8THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – T5, -17PGA Championship – CUT, +2Charles Schwab Challenge – T22, -4RBC Canadian Open – CUT, -1Rocket Classic – T51, -10John Deere Classic – T5, -16Barracuda Championship – T14