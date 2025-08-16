"Laaaaahv’d being on your channel": Lydia Ko gives shoutout to 205K-followed IG influencer post collab

Lydia Ko recently took her golfing skills from the LPGA Tour to another platform. She collaborated with renowned golf influencer Tae-Wook "Taco" Koh for a YouTube video.

In an Instagram Story, Lydia Ko posted an image of herself posing with the content creator who has over 205 thousand followers on his Instagram platform. The Olympian had a clever caption for the promotional post that left fans and fellow golf enthusiasts laughing.

Her caption was a playful take on both the New Zealand-born golfers' names, along with a note of appreciation for having a feature on the fan favorite Taco Golf YouTube channel.

Lydia Ko wrote (via Instagram @lydsko):

"Koh vs. Ko. Laaaaahv'd being on your channel @tacogolf."

Here's a look at the post (via Instagram @lydsko):

Lydia Ko thanks Tae-Wook "Taco" Koh for latest collaboration (Image via Instagram @lydsko)

The video was published on Taco Golf's official YouTube channel on August 15. Within just a few hours, the collaboration gathered over 27,000 views. Lydia Ko and Tae-Wook "Tcao" Koh took each other on in a friendly game of golf at the Olympic Club from the back tees.

As this was Lydia Ko's debut on YouTube, she stated that she was glad it was with a fellow Kiwi during the round of golf.

Lydia Ko aspires to be remembered like Arnold Palmer

With 23 career titles on the LPGA Tour, 3 Major championships, and three Olympic medals, Lydia Ko hopes to leave a legacy that goes beyond wins and statistics.

When asked about her long-term impact on the next generation of golfers, she pointed out that she wishes to be remembered as a "people's person." One example that popped into her mind was that of golfing legend Arnold Palmer.

Ko said (via Golfweek):

I"I want to be remembered like Mr. Arnold Palmer, a people’s person. Somebody where even if I was at a tournament, a junior or a fan can come up to me and ask a question or ask for an autograph. Arnold Palmer was obviously one of the best and his logo with the umbrella is also something that a lot of people remember him by, but a lot of people remember him for being a people’s person. I think that is also so inspiring because that is the kind of person I want to be remembered for."

For the LPGA Hall of Fame inductee, legacy goes beyond athletic achievements and delves into the person's authenticity. Just as the late Arnold Palmer, Lydia Ko hopes her charisma and kindness leave a mark not only in history but also to inspire the next generation of golfers.

Ko's philosophy remains that a good human being with a down-to-earth personality comes before a good golfer.

