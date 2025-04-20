Ladies European Tour honors Rory McIlroy with unique title following his Masters' triumph

Rory McIlroy is all everyone can talk about right now. After all, his Masters' victory gave him one of the most monumental accomplishments a golfer can achieve: completing a career grand slam. The 35-year-old became the sixth man to do so, and even the Ladies European Tour acknowledged the achievement on Instagram.

Ad

LET recently shared an Instagram story in which McIlroy was seen with a couple of golfers. These included Diksha Dagar, Alexandra Försterling, and Alessandra Fanali. They were all seen at a golf course, where McIlroy may have paid a visit and even played some shots. LET captioned the post and bestowed the golfer with one of the most honourable names.

Their caption for the post read:

"The People’s Champion! 🙌 Congrats on completing the career Grand Slam, Rory!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Rory McIlroy's victory at the Masters elevated him to the ranks of golf legends Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods. Interestingly, Woods is the only one out of these six who has held all four major titles at the same time (2000-2001). This is also known as the 'Tiger Slam' among fans.

Rory McIlroy is currently on a break following his Masters victory and plans to return near the end of April. He is most likely to compete in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24-27, 2025, at TPC Louisiana. In this event, McIlroy will team up with fellow Irishman Shane Lowry to defend their team title from last year.

Ad

Rory McIlroy aims to win all four golf majors in 2025

The Masters - Final Round - Source: Getty

There was a lot of speculation among fans that Rory McIlroy would retire after completing his career Grand Slam. In recent years, he has cut back on a number of tournaments, which has fueled speculation. Interestingly, after the win, McIlroy stated that he still has a lot of golf left in him. And rather than retiring, he hopes to win all four majors this year.

Ad

Rory McIlroy was in an interview with Sky Sports when this topic was raised. There, the golfer stated:

"You can't win all four majors in a year if you haven't won the first one. There's a lot of golf left to play this year. The next major is at Quail Hollow, somewhere that I've loved for the most part of my career. The Open at Portrush, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage. There's a lot of golf left this year, and I've gotten off to a great start, obviously. I can't wait to keep it going."

Ad

To prepare for such a great feat, McIlroy is even planning to play a lot of golf this year. After the Zurich Classic, McIlroy is likely to compete at the following events:

Truist Championship : May 5–11, 2025, at Philadelphia Cricket Club

: May 5–11, 2025, at Philadelphia Cricket Club PGA Championship : May 15–18, 2025, at Quail Hollow Club

: May 15–18, 2025, at Quail Hollow Club The Open Championship: July 17–20, 2025, at Royal Portrush

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More