“Lame”, “As long as it aint Zach” – Fans divided as Jim Furyk names his Captain’s Assistants for the Presidents Cup in Montreal

Team US Captain Jim Furyk has announced his assistants for the upcoming Presidents Cup. Stewart Cink, Kevin Kisner, and Justin Leonard will be the three captain's assistants at the upcoming biennial event in Montreal.

The Presidents Cup 2024 is set to take place from September 24 to September 29 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Furyk will be the non-playing captain of the United States, while Mike Weir will lead the team.

On Tuesday, June 4, Furyk named Cink, Kisner, and Leonard as the three assistants. He will have the choice to add two more assistants ahead of the President's Cup.

Fans online had divided reactions to the announcement. Many also expressed disappointment with the names. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Lame," one fan wrote.

"As long as it aint Zach," another fan posted.

"Let's hope @jimfuryk doesn't base his Captain's picks based on the good ole boys network like Zach did. Please field a team that actually has a chance of winning," this fan opined.

"We need younger blood 🩸 and younger captains and assistants," another fan suggested.

"The US team could select high school coaches and still drum the international team," this fan wrote. "No Niemann, no Smith, no way they win. Pack the team with Canadians to get fans but there is zero chance they win."

"With the (slight) exception of Kisner, this is the most boring group you could possibly assemble 😴," one fan posted.

Who is leading in the Presidents Cup team standings?

The Presidents Cup will feature 12 players from both the US and International sides competing in Montreal. The six players from both teams will automatically qualify, while the remaining six will be picked by captains.

For the US Team, the top six players in the FedEx Cup standings between January 2023 and August 24, 2024, will seal the spot. The top six players in OWGR will earn automatic qualification for the International teams.

Here's a look at the current standings for both teams for the Presidents Cup:

Team US

Scottie Scheffler - 10,601 Xander Schauffele - 6,170 Wyndham Clark - 4,843 Collin Morikawa - 4,443 Sahith Theegala - 3,945 Max Homa - 3,640 Patrick Cantlay - 3,288 Brian Harman - 3,199 Chris Kirk - 3,139 Keegan Bradley - 2,761

International Team

Hideki Matsuyama - 3.5426 Jason Day - 3.1736 Tom Kim - 2.9846 Byeong Hun An - 2.8611 Nick Taylor - 2.6635 Sungjae Im - 2.5377 Min Woo Lee - 2.4710 Corey Conners - 2.2046 Si Woo Kim - 2.1925 Emiliano Grillo - 2.0326