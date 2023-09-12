Lee Trevino net worth: Exploring the golf legend's career earnings and more

Lee Trevino is undoubtedly one of the best golfers of all time and has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. The 83-year-old started his professional career in 1960 and soon became the most prominent golfer of his time. Although he has retired now, he amassed a massive fortune and fame before his farewell to the game.

Trevino had a highly successful career in professional golf, which spanned several decades. He won numerous tournaments, including six major championships. Throughout his career, he earned significant prize money from tournament victories, endorsements, and appearances.

It is reported that Lee Trevino has an estimated net worth of $50 million. However, this is a rough estimate, and the actual figure may have varied over time due to various financial factors. Trevino has won 29 PGA Tour events inclduing six major championships. A substantial amount of his career earnings stem from his victory in the U.S. Open (1968, 1971), The Open Championship (1971, 1972), and the PGA Championship (1974, 1984).

Aditionally, Trevino likely earned a substantial income from endorsements and business ventures related to golf. Many professional golfers have lucrative sponsorship deals with major brands in the golf industry. The former professional golfer was in the news recently regarding his comments on the Ryder Cup team USA.

Golf legend Lee Trevino spoke in favour of Justin Thomas' selection

Justin Thomas was the 12th man pick for team USA. He was picked by captain Zach Johnson for the upcoming Ryder Cup. Although Thomas has a decent record, the 12th man is considered as the weakest golfer in the team.

However, veteran Lee Trevino doesn't agree with this assesment and believes Thomas is a capable golfer who can contribute immensely to his team. Trevino featured on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio and spoke about the upcoming Ryder Cup.

"Most of the time, your No. 12 guy is weak. You know, I know that Justin hasn’t been playing very well but he’s not a weak player. He's won two PGA’s, he's won 13 tournaments, and he's got experience."

Lee Trevino stated via SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

Trevino is one of the most experienced golfers around and his advice has always been on point. Aditionally, the veteran also offers playing advice regularly to all the aspiring golfers.