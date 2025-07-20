  • home icon
Lee Westwood credits wife's "pearls of wisdom" for historic back-nine surge at The Open 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 20, 2025 05:11 GMT
The 153rd Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Lee Westwood and his wife Helen at the Open Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Lee Westwood credited his wife and caddie, Helen, for giving him pearls of wisdom during the third round of The Open Championship 2025 that pushed him to shoot a record 29 on the back nine. The veteran Englishman said his wife offered him a tuna sandwich mid-round that turned the tide.

On Saturday, July 19, Westwood shot a 2-under 69 in the third round of The Open Championship 2025. His performance was contrasting across both halves, as he managed just one birdie on the front nine, along with two bogeys and a double bogey. However, on the back nine, he went on a birdie spree, picking up six of them to shoot 29.

Notably, this is the lowest back-nine total in the 153-year history of the tournament. During the post-round interview, Lee Westwood credited his wife for the late surge.

"There were some pearls of wisdom coming out of Mrs. Westwood's mouth today," he said. "What did she say? Something about not expecting to be 4-over through 6.
"But there's a few birdie chances, I think she said. And then on the 10th tee it was the key one: Do you want half a tuna sandwich. If you start appealing to my stomach, then there's only one way for me. That's that way," he added.
The 52-year-old LIV Golf star added that he would try the tuna tactic a bit earlier on Sunday.

"I'm going to have a tuna sandwich on the first tee tomorrow," he said.
Lee Westwood's performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 3 explored

Lee Westwood during the Open Championship (Image Source: Imagn)
Lee Westwood during the Open Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at Lee Westwood's hole-by-hole performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 3:

  • Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (E)
  • Hole 2, Par 5: 5 (E)
  • Hole 3, Par 3: 5 (+2)
  • Hole 4, Par 4: 5 (+3)
  • Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (+3)
  • Hole 6, Par 3: 4 (+4)
  • Hole 7, Par 5: 4 (+3)
  • Hole 8, Par 4: 5 (+4)
  • Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (+4)
  • OUT: 40 (+3)
  • Hole 10, Par 4: 3 (+2)
  • Hole 11, Par 4: 3 (+1)
  • Hole 12, Par 5: 4 (+1)
  • Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (E)
  • Hole 14, Par 4: 3 (-1)
  • Hole 15, Par 4: 3 (-1)
  • Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (-2)
  • Hole 17, Par 4: 3 (-2)
  • Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (-2)
  • IN: 29 (-2)
  • Total: 69 (-2)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

