Lee Westwood credits wife’s “pearls of wisdom” for historic back-nine surge at The Open 2025

Lee Westwood credited his wife and caddie, Helen, for giving him pearls of wisdom during the third round of The Open Championship 2025 that pushed him to shoot a record 29 on the back nine. The veteran Englishman said his wife offered him a tuna sandwich mid-round that turned the tide.On Saturday, July 19, Westwood shot a 2-under 69 in the third round of The Open Championship 2025. His performance was contrasting across both halves, as he managed just one birdie on the front nine, along with two bogeys and a double bogey. However, on the back nine, he went on a birdie spree, picking up six of them to shoot 29.Notably, this is the lowest back-nine total in the 153-year history of the tournament. During the post-round interview, Lee Westwood credited his wife for the late surge.&quot;There were some pearls of wisdom coming out of Mrs. Westwood's mouth today,&quot; he said. &quot;What did she say? Something about not expecting to be 4-over through 6.&quot;But there's a few birdie chances, I think she said. And then on the 10th tee it was the key one: Do you want half a tuna sandwich. If you start appealing to my stomach, then there's only one way for me. That's that way,&quot; he added.The 52-year-old LIV Golf star added that he would try the tuna tactic a bit earlier on Sunday.&quot;I'm going to have a tuna sandwich on the first tee tomorrow,&quot; he said.Lee Westwood's performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 3 exploredLee Westwood during the Open Championship (Image Source: Imagn)Here's a look at Lee Westwood's hole-by-hole performance at the Open Championship 2025, Round 3:Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (E)Hole 2, Par 5: 5 (E)Hole 3, Par 3: 5 (+2)Hole 4, Par 4: 5 (+3)Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (+3)Hole 6, Par 3: 4 (+4)Hole 7, Par 5: 4 (+3)Hole 8, Par 4: 5 (+4)Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (+4)OUT: 40 (+3)Hole 10, Par 4: 3 (+2)Hole 11, Par 4: 3 (+1)Hole 12, Par 5: 4 (+1)Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (E)Hole 14, Par 4: 3 (-1)Hole 15, Par 4: 3 (-1)Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (-2)Hole 17, Par 4: 3 (-2)Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (-2)IN: 29 (-2)Total: 69 (-2)