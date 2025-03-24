Lee Westwood has an emoji-filled reaction to his ex-Ryder Cup partner’s son winning college golf outing

Two-time PGA Tour event winner Lee Westwood has reacted to a post on X (formerly Twitter) related to Ian Poulter’s son Luke. Westwood and Poulter have been Team Europe members together at the Ryder Cup many times.

Ad

The post by Flushing It reads:

"20-year-old Luke Poulter, Ian Poulter’s son, birdied the last to win the Schenkel Invitational by 1 shot after rounds of 67, 69, and 72. It’s his first collegiate individual win for Florida Gators."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Westwood replied with three ‘clapping' emojis.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luke won the Schenkel Invitational in Statesboro, Georgia. The annual event since 1971 is a prestigious college golf tournament hosted by the Forest Heights Country Club.

Ian Poulter captains LIV Golf's Majesticks GC, of which Lee Westwood is a member.

Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have been part of many Ryder Cup-winning teams

Lee Westwood has been Ian Poulter's teammate many times in the Ryder Cup. Both became part of Team Europe for the first time in 2004, when the biennial Cup was played in Oakland Hills, USA. That time, Team Europe defeated Team USA by 18 ½ to 9 ½.

Ad

In 2006, the two helped the team retain the Ryder Cup at The K Club in Ireland by a similar margin. They also won in 2010 (Celtic Manor, Wales), 2012 (Medinah, USA), and 2014 (Gleneagles, Scotland).

In 2008 in Valhalla, USA, when Team USA won by 16 ½ to 11 ½, and in 2021 in Whistling Straits, USA, when Team USA won by 19 to 9, Westwood and Poulter were part of the losing European team. Their camaraderie has been seen on the PGA Tour, in Ryder Cups, and now also in LIV Golf.

Ad

Lee Westwood has played 268 PGA Tour events. In 1998, he won the Freeport-McDermott Classic, and in 2010, the St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew. He has been a runner-up eight times and has six third-place finishes on the Tour. He made the cutline in 214 events, with 30 top-5 finishes and 48 top-10 finishes.

After joining LIV Golf in June 2022, Westwood was suspended from the PGA Tour. In May 2023, he resigned from the European Tour as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback