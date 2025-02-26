Lee Westwood gives a unique response to describe Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf exit rumor

Rumors abound that Bryson DeChambeau is not going to re-up with LIV Golf when his contract ends. At that point, he would return to the PGA Tour unless something unforeseen prevented him from doing that. This is purely a rumor, but it caught the attention of some LIV players.

That includes Lee Westwood, who responded to a thread discussing this viral rumor. The thread noted that this rumor was probably way off-base, and Westwood used a unique word to agree with that sentiment.

He said:

"Codswallop is very applicable here."

Codswallop is an informal British slang term that essentially means "nonsense." What the English golfer is saying is that the report that DeChambeau is imminently headed back to the PGA Tour is foolish.

Flushing It Golf's initial post caught the attention of Westwood. The post noted that DeChambeau's LIV deal goes through 2026, which means he wouldn't even be eligible under current rules to play until 2027 at the earliest.

This rumor caught fire, but the account, and Westwood in response, cautioned people not to believe everything they hear and to question everything in today's media landscape.

As it stands, there seems to be no factual merit for DeChambeau planning his return to the PGA Tour soon.

Full Swing producer discusses not having access to Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau, whether it was his Major success or his growing YouTube channel, was a huge part of professional golf last year. His US Open win over Rory McIlroy was one of the biggest storylines of the season.

Bryson DeChambeau was not on Full Swing Season 3 (Image via Imagn)

Full Swing Season 3, which is now out on Netflix, didn't have access to DeChambeau but attempted to retell the story of that fateful tournament. They got plenty from McIlroy, but DeChambeau was not made available.

Chad Mumm, show producer, said via Mirror:

"I think we did a really good effort of telling his story without his direct point of view. There is so much media. He is great in press conferences, he produces so much content on YouTube. It is still a really good portrayal of Bryson."

Mumm added:

"In particular, as he matured, and redefined himself in front of the public. We do a really good job of capturing that. Would I rather he sat down for an interview? Absolutely, but he said no."

He said they did the best they could without him, but he still believes they portrayed Bryson DeChambeau as a person and golfer as well as anyone has yet. DeChambeau wasn't physically in the show, but he was portrayed and discussed, as McIlroy talked about him and their epic duel in the US Open during the third season.

