"Lefty for President" - Phil Mickelson's tweet on NY Court's historic ruling leads to fans lauding him 

LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson in recent times has used social media to voice his opinion on subjects not related to golf. In one such instance, Mickelson used his X (formerly Twitter) account to write about a historic ruling made by the New York Court of Appeals.

This ruling ended New York City's law allowing non-citizens to vote. Mickelson, 54, quoted a post that mentioned the ruling and backed it. The 6-time Major champion wrote that allowing a non-citizen to vote poses a threat to the country. Phil Mickelson wrote:

This post from Phil Mickelson led to fans lauding him for his opinion. One user on X went to the point of saying they would vote for Lefty to be president in 2028. For those unaware, Mickelson's nickname is 'Lefty.' Here is a look at the tweet:

Let us take a look at more reactions:

"You shouldn't even have to say it, but you nailed it." a user wrote.

"Yes, of course." wrote a user.

"That’s why I’ve pulled for you since I was in college @ WCU! Thanks for the logic Phil!" wrote one user.

"Correct … common sense" a user wrote.

As for his career in golf, Mickelson last played at LIV Golf Singapore which was held at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. This outing proved to be decent for Mickelson as he managed to finish T19.

How much did Phil Mickelson earn at LIV Golf Singapore?

The 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event won by Joaquin Niemann had a total purse of $25,000,000. While the largest share of this purse went to Niemann who earned $4,000,000, Mickelson earned $188,500 for his T19 finish. Here is a detailed look at the leaderboard:

1. Joaquin Niemann: $4 million

2. Brooks Koepka: $2.25 million

3. Ben Campbell: $1.5 million

David Puig: $1 million

T5. Louis Oosthuizen: $615,500

T5. Jon Rahm: $615,500

T5. Cameron Tringale: $615,500

T5. Sebastian Munoz: $615,500

T5. Dustin Johnson: $615,500

T10. Bryson DeChambeau: $371,250

T10. Abraham Ancer: $371,250

T10. Paul Casey: $371,250

T10. Jason Kokrak: $371,250

T14. Richard Bland: $280,000

T14. Luis Masaveu: $280,000

T14. Kevin Na: $280,000

T14. Charl Schwartzel: $280,000

T14. Lucas Herbert: $280,000

T19. Tyrrell Hatton: $188,500

T19. Harold Varner III: $188,500

T19. Caleb Surratt: $188,500

T19. Phil Mickelson: $188,500

T19. Cameron Smith: $188,500

24. Thomas Pieters: $167,500

T25. Anirban Lahiri: $161,250

T25. Tom McKibbin: $161,250

T25. Chieh-Po Lee: $161,250

T25. Patrick Reed: $161,250

T29. Talor Gooch: $152,500

T29. Peter Uihlein: $152,500

T29. Dean Burmester: $152,500

T32. Adrian Meronk: $142,500

T32. Sergio Garcia: $142,500

T32. Matt Jones: $142,500

T32. Brendan Steele: $142,500

T32. Danny Lee: $142,500

37. Carlos Ortiz: $135,000

T38. Andy Ogletree: $122,500

T38. Bubba Watson: $122,500

T38. Henrik Stenson: $122,500

T41. Charles Howell III: $115,000

T41. Branden Grace: $115,000

T41. Yubin Jang: $115,000

T44. Martin Kaymer: $107,500

T44. Matthew Wolff: $107,500

T44. John Catlin: $107,500

T47. Lee Westwood: $50,000

T47. Anthony Kim: $50,000

T49. Ian Poulter: $50,000

T49. Sam Horsfield: $50,000

T51. Marc Leishman: $60,000

T51. Mito Pereira: $60,000

53. Graeme McDowell: $60,000

54. Frederik Kjettrup: $50,000

