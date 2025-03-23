"Lefty for President" - Phil Mickelson's tweet on NY Court's historic ruling leads to fans lauding him 

LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson in recent times has used social media to voice his opinion on subjects not related to golf. In one such instance, Mickelson used his X (formerly Twitter) account to write about a historic ruling made by the New York Court of Appeals.
This ruling ended New York City's law allowing non-citizens to vote. Mickelson, 54, quoted a post that mentioned the ruling and backed it. The 6-time Major champion wrote that allowing a non-citizen to vote poses a threat to the country. Phil Mickelson wrote:
This post from Phil Mickelson led to fans lauding him for his opinion. One user on X went to the point of saying they would vote for Lefty to be president in 2028. For those unaware, Mickelson's nickname is 'Lefty.' Here is a look at the tweet:
Let us take a look at more reactions:
"You shouldn't even have to say it, but you nailed it." a user wrote.
"Yes, of course." wrote a user.
"Preach Phil!" one user wrote.
"That’s why I’ve pulled for you since I was in college @ WCU! Thanks for the logic Phil!" wrote one user.
"Correct … common sense" a user wrote.
As for his career in golf, Mickelson last played at LIV Golf Singapore which was held at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. This outing proved to be decent for Mickelson as he managed to finish T19.
How much did Phil Mickelson earn at LIV Golf Singapore?
The 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event won by Joaquin Niemann had a total purse of $25,000,000. While the largest share of this purse went to Niemann who earned $4,000,000, Mickelson earned $188,500 for his T19 finish. Here is a detailed look at the leaderboard:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann: $4 million
- 2. Brooks Koepka: $2.25 million
- 3. Ben Campbell: $1.5 million
- David Puig: $1 million
- T5. Louis Oosthuizen: $615,500
- T5. Jon Rahm: $615,500
- T5. Cameron Tringale: $615,500
- T5. Sebastian Munoz: $615,500
- T5. Dustin Johnson: $615,500
- T10. Bryson DeChambeau: $371,250
- T10. Abraham Ancer: $371,250
- T10. Paul Casey: $371,250
- T10. Jason Kokrak: $371,250
- T14. Richard Bland: $280,000
- T14. Luis Masaveu: $280,000
- T14. Kevin Na: $280,000
- T14. Charl Schwartzel: $280,000
- T14. Lucas Herbert: $280,000
- T19. Tyrrell Hatton: $188,500
- T19. Harold Varner III: $188,500
- T19. Caleb Surratt: $188,500
- T19. Phil Mickelson: $188,500
- T19. Cameron Smith: $188,500
- 24. Thomas Pieters: $167,500
- T25. Anirban Lahiri: $161,250
- T25. Tom McKibbin: $161,250
- T25. Chieh-Po Lee: $161,250
- T25. Patrick Reed: $161,250
- T29. Talor Gooch: $152,500
- T29. Peter Uihlein: $152,500
- T29. Dean Burmester: $152,500
- T32. Adrian Meronk: $142,500
- T32. Sergio Garcia: $142,500
- T32. Matt Jones: $142,500
- T32. Brendan Steele: $142,500
- T32. Danny Lee: $142,500
- 37. Carlos Ortiz: $135,000
- T38. Andy Ogletree: $122,500
- T38. Bubba Watson: $122,500
- T38. Henrik Stenson: $122,500
- T41. Charles Howell III: $115,000
- T41. Branden Grace: $115,000
- T41. Yubin Jang: $115,000
- T44. Martin Kaymer: $107,500
- T44. Matthew Wolff: $107,500
- T44. John Catlin: $107,500
- T47. Lee Westwood: $50,000
- T47. Anthony Kim: $50,000
- T49. Ian Poulter: $50,000
- T49. Sam Horsfield: $50,000
- T51. Marc Leishman: $60,000
- T51. Mito Pereira: $60,000
- 53. Graeme McDowell: $60,000
- 54. Frederik Kjettrup: $50,000