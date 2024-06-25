On Monday, June 24, Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz qualified for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic via the Monday Qualifier. What's interesting is that he played the 5-for-4 eight-hole playoff after consuming three beers.

Bienz, who works as a retailer at Golf Galaxy in Indianapolis, has never played on the PGA Tour before. He entered his first Monday Qualifier of the season at Orchards with hopes of securing one of the four spots available for the Detroit Golf Club event.

After the regulation holes, Bienz tied at 7-under with Danny Guise, Angelo Giantsopoulos, Brandon Berry, and Beau Breault. With only four spots available, they all headed into an eight-hole playoff.

With the opportunity so close, Bienz was feeling nervous. So he decided to settle his nerves by drinking three beers in quick succession. Fortunately, the beers helped him perform the remainder of the playoff successfully, allowing him to qualify for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fans online showered praise on Nick Bienz for his qualification and were amused by how he achieved it. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Legend," one fan wrote.

"Incredible, I can't even imagine," another fan posted.

"That's AWESOME! The worst part of LIV is that they are closed, Monday qualifiers makes the PGAT special unlike any other professional sport. Lack of cuts and saying they have "Teams" is also hurting LIV's legitimacy," one fan opined.

"I feel like I should know this but when you say he’s automatically in for the next Monday, is that ONLY if he makes it into the tourney field? Also, can you answer the questions about what happens next for a Monday qualifier? Does he just roll up tomorrow and start practicing," another fan posted.

"Great story! Great reporting! This is what competitive golf is all about. How can you not root for Nick to have a “life changing” finish in Detroit? Congratulations Nick and I’ll be rooting for you," this user commented.

"Looks like it’s only a Shandy. He will be fine. Solid choice to settle himself down but not lose control," this fan wrote.

"By far the craziest day of my life" - Nick Bienz reacts after qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Following his qualification for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Bienz reacted on X. He wrote:

"This is by far the craziest day of my life," he wrote. "Thank you so much to everyone. Let’s have a freaking week! 😎"

Nick Bienz will make his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event will take place at Detroit Golf Club from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30. 156 players will be in action including names like Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris, and defending champion Rickie Fowler.

Besides Bienz, Danny Guise, Angelo Giantsopoulos, and Brandon Berry are the other three Monday Qualifiers for this week's tournament.