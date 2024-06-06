Legendary caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay to make NBC Course announcer debut at 2024 US Open, expected to 'stay for years'

Legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay is slated to join NBC Sports in the broadcast booth this year. His debut will be next weekend's US Open, the third Major of the golf year. Beyond that, it is expected that Bones will have a major role in the company down the line.

Sam Flood, the executive producer of NBC Sports and president of production, said via Golfweek that Mackay is back in full-time capacity:

“He will be part of NBC Sports for years to come as we’re going to partner for a long time with him."

Mackay himself added:

“It’s great for me and I couldn’t be happier about the situation. In terms of where I am in my life this is the perfect scenario for me and I couldn’t be more pleased.”

He only recently parted ways with Justin Thomas. The two split up at the beginning of April, so it only took the legendary caddie a few weeks to find a new career path, one that he anticipates being in for a long time.

Mackay also spent a lot of time caddying for Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, and Curtis Strange in his illustrious career.

Jim 'Bones' Mackay opens up on future

Jim "Bones" Mackay is expected to work in more than a few tournaments this year. Among them could be the Open Championship, the FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments, and potentially the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship.

Jim Bones Mackay and Justin Thomas on the golf course

Even after stepping away from caddying, the former caddie is slated to be very busy this year. Via Golfweek, he said:

“I’m going to do several (tournaments) this year. It’s a bit TBD and will have a more well-established schedule the next few years.”

As for whether or not the caddie job will come back for him, he said:

“Television is my number one priority and I’ll do what I did before – if someone is sick or between caddies and needs a guy for a week and it’s not an NBC event, then I’d be happy to help out.

Jim "Bones" Mackay said that he will be doing the NBC Sports role "primarily" for a living. He does not anticipate joining a golfer's team full-time, but only if an emergency arises.