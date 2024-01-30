Legendary former CFB coach Nick Saban plays golf with Travis Scott and 50 Cent after recently announcing his retirement

Golf is something that a lot of retired people take up, and recent retiree Nick Saban is no different. The legendary college football coach was seen on the golf course prior to stepping down from the University of Alabama, and he's likely to spend a little more time there now that he has some free time.

His daughter shared a picture of him on the golf course with some pretty epic company. Two iconic rappers were with him on the course: Travis Scott and 50 Cent. The duo haven't worked together on songs very much, but they're at least from the same industry that one wouldn't expect Saban to be a part of.

This is a random assortment of people that realistically don't have a lot in common, but they found themselves together on the golf course and seemed to be having a great time playing together. According to Saban's daughter, his retirement might be going a little too well.

"Dad played golf with @trvisXX and @50cent like it was nbd. Retirement is going TOO well. 😎," Kristen Saban Setas wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Saban was at the Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic. Other celebrities that showed up to the event include:

Barry Sanders

Emmitt Smith

Adrian Peterson

Jerry Rice

Terrell Owens

Rob Gronkowski

Joe Namath

Alex Rodriguez

Albert Pujols

Derek Jeter

Justin Verlander

Barry Bonds

Allen Iverson

Lil Wayne

Mark Wahlberg

Anthony Mackie

50 Cent

Dave Chappelle

DJ Khaled

Morgan Wallen

Proceeds from the event go toward "enhancing educational opportunities for underserved youth in science, technology, engineering and math" according to Alabama.com.

Reggie Jackson, who leads the event, said via the site:

“We take great pride in the fact that our STEM curriculum has reached over one million students. I want to thank Travis Scott for his shared and longstanding commitment to ensuring that no matter where children live, they should have access to quality learning environments.”

Saban showed up for a good cause, and it looks as if he was treated to a good time in response.

Nick Saban, avid golfer

Perhaps one of the most obsessive football coaches to ever grace the sport, Nick Saban might have been just as obsessed with the sport of golf. He's been a golfer for years, and reportedly went very far to ensure he made tee times.

Nick Saban loved the sport of golf

Tyler Siskey, a former Alabama staffer, said via Golf.com:

“I figured we need to get out of this meeting at 10:15 [a.m.] at the latest, or [Saban] is going to be pissed, because he’s going to be late for the golf tournament, the press conference, the whole deal."

Saban eventually called the meeting and everyone dispersed:

“They had a police escort that got us through town that took us straight on the runway. There were two jets cranked up. Not on the taxiway, on the actual runway. We got on, 23 minutes later we landed in Gulf Shore…I hit my first golf ball at 11:57 [a.m.], 60 minutes exactly from sitting in the staff room to hitting my first golf ball.”

Saban seemingly went all out to make sure he got to his tee time. He cared that much about his golfing.