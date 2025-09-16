“Legit cheat code” - Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s rocket shot off the tee at Bethpage

A player of Rory McIlroy's stature can even stun fans with his practice, and that was exactly what happened at Bethpage. The Northern Irishman was preparing for the Ryder Cup after the completion of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.On Monday, NUCLR Golf shared a video of McIlroy's impressive tee shot at Bethpage during practice. The caption read:&quot;Team Europe star Rory McIlroy launches an absolute rocket off the tee at Bethpage&quot;After the video got viral on social media, fans took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the &quot;rocket shot.&quot;&quot;Legit cheat code,&quot; a fan wrote.Eric Loh @lohshowLINKLegit cheat code&quot;Rory is taking the short cut,&quot; another fan said.John ProV1 👨‍💻 @JohnProv1LINKRory is taking the short cut&quot;His line is a shank for the average Bethpage tee ball....lol...,&quot; one more fan added.Peter Allenby @waquoitwonderLINKHis line is a shank for the average Bethpage tee ball....lol...Here are some more fans' reactions:&quot;Ya a rocket into that tree lol,&quot; a fan added.Jayseee @jc0256LINKYa a rocket into that tree lol&quot;Get ready to lose buddy,&quot; another fan said.StockStorm @StockStormXLINKGet ready to lose buddy&quot;I think it is weird they are in their team polos for a practice round,&quot; one more fan added.Rick @ricksterpsLINKthink it is weird they are in their team polos for a practice roundRory McIlroy reflects on his preparation for the Ryder CupRory McIlroy was part of the European Ryder Cup team in 2023 when they won on home soil. The Northern Irish golfer is looking forward to his eighth appearance at the biennial tournament.In the post-round press conference of the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy was asked about his preparation for the Ryder Cup. He said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;It's been okay. I think we definitely are getting into Ryder Cup mode. We had a really good team dinner on Tuesday night with the caddies, and the wives and the partners were there, as well. We're getting ready to go on this practise trip tonight to New York.&quot;Yeah, it's sort of -- there's been a lot of talk and a lot of chat and a lot of thinking about the Ryder Cup. But you still want to play well this week. I saw glimpse of that. There was a lot of birdies and eagles and just a few too many bogeys and double-bogeys to have a chance to win but overall, happy with the week and obviously very excited for what's to come in a couple weeks' time.&quot;Rory McIlroy has set his eyes on the Ryder Cup after a phenomenal season on the PGA Tour. He started this season with a win at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then recorded a T17 finish at The Genesis Invitational. He recorded some amazing finishes, including his wins at The Players Championship and then at the Masters.Ahead of the Ryder Cup, McIlroy won the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club earlier this month. He made his debut at the Ryder Cup in 2010 and has since played in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2023.