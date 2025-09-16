  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rory Mcllroy
  • “Legit cheat code” - Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s rocket shot off the tee at Bethpage

“Legit cheat code” - Fans react to Rory McIlroy’s rocket shot off the tee at Bethpage

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 16, 2025 12:00 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy’ (Image Source: Imagn)

A player of Rory McIlroy's stature can even stun fans with his practice, and that was exactly what happened at Bethpage. The Northern Irishman was preparing for the Ryder Cup after the completion of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.

Ad

On Monday, NUCLR Golf shared a video of McIlroy's impressive tee shot at Bethpage during practice. The caption read:

"Team Europe star Rory McIlroy launches an absolute rocket off the tee at Bethpage"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the video got viral on social media, fans took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the "rocket shot."

"Legit cheat code," a fan wrote.
Ad
"Rory is taking the short cut," another fan said.
Ad
"His line is a shank for the average Bethpage tee ball....lol...," one more fan added.
Ad

Here are some more fans' reactions:

"Ya a rocket into that tree lol," a fan added.
Ad
"Get ready to lose buddy," another fan said.
Ad
"I think it is weird they are in their team polos for a practice round," one more fan added.
Ad

Rory McIlroy reflects on his preparation for the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy was part of the European Ryder Cup team in 2023 when they won on home soil. The Northern Irish golfer is looking forward to his eighth appearance at the biennial tournament.

In the post-round press conference of the BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy was asked about his preparation for the Ryder Cup. He said, via ASAP Sports:

Ad
"It's been okay. I think we definitely are getting into Ryder Cup mode. We had a really good team dinner on Tuesday night with the caddies, and the wives and the partners were there, as well. We're getting ready to go on this practise trip tonight to New York.
"Yeah, it's sort of -- there's been a lot of talk and a lot of chat and a lot of thinking about the Ryder Cup. But you still want to play well this week. I saw glimpse of that. There was a lot of birdies and eagles and just a few too many bogeys and double-bogeys to have a chance to win but overall, happy with the week and obviously very excited for what's to come in a couple weeks' time."
Ad

Rory McIlroy has set his eyes on the Ryder Cup after a phenomenal season on the PGA Tour. He started this season with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and then recorded a T17 finish at The Genesis Invitational. He recorded some amazing finishes, including his wins at The Players Championship and then at the Masters.

Ahead of the Ryder Cup, McIlroy won the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club earlier this month. He made his debut at the Ryder Cup in 2010 and has since played in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications