"Lesson was learned the hard way," Tiger Woods reflects on Jupiter Links' strong performance in their second TGL outing

Tiger Woods recently reflected on his team Jupiter Links Golf Club's performance. Woods' team faced Boson Common Golf Club in their second TGL outing in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Jupiter Links won the match in overtime with a score of 4-3. This marked Woods' team's first TGL victory. The team earlier faced New York Golf Club, losing 12-1 in a lopsided clash.

Talking about the energy and performance in the second game, Woods said (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, it was definitely different than when we first played. Lesson was learned the hard way. We came in here more prepared."

He further noted the difference between the TGL environ and regular golf, saying:

"It is so different than normal golf, playing in a bigger screen like this or the green moving and contorting the breaks. A putt you normally -- well, you hit once, automatically you already know the read, but they move the green on you. A putt that went right to left now goes left to right. Those are all little things we've had to learn on the fly."

Woods' further praised Tom Kim and called him "unbelievable" for his brilliance in the second match. He added that the golf, banter, and audience engagement created a "pleasurable display" and hoped that viewers were "engaged." He further stated that he had envisioned the same immersive experience for TGL that was on show.

When will Tiger Woods' team play their next TGL match?

Tiger Woods' team Jupiter Links Golf Club will next play in the TGL on Monday, Feb 17 at 7:00 PM EST and will face New York Golf Club (NY). The New York Golf Club comprises Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young.

After February 17, Woods' team will next play The Bay Golf Club on February 24. Their last league match will be against Atlanta Drive Golf Club on March 3.

Let's take a look at the complete TGL schedule with timings included (all times EST):

Tuesday, Feb 4 (9:00 PM)

Boston Common Golf (BOS) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (LA)

Monday, Feb 17 (1:00 PM)

Atlanta Drive GC (ATL) vs. The Bay Golf Club (BAY)

Monday, Feb 17 (4:00 PM)

The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Boston Common Golf (BOS)

Monday, Feb 17 (7:00 PM)

Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP) vs. New York Golf Club (NY)

Tuesday, Feb 18 (7:00 PM)

Los Angeles Golf Club (LA) vs. New York Golf Club (NY)

Monday, Feb 24 (5:00 PM)

Boston Common Golf (BOS) vs. Atlanta Drive GC (ATL)

Monday, Feb 24 (9:00 PM)

The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP)

Tuesday, Feb 25 (9:00 PM)

The Bay Golf Club (BAY) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (LA)

Monday, Mar 3 (3:00 PM)

New York Golf Club (NY) vs. Boston Common Golf (BOS)

Monday, Mar 3 (7:00 PM)

Jupiter Links Golf Club (JUP) vs. Atlanta Drive GC (ATL)

Tuesday, Mar 4 (7:00 PM)

Los Angeles Golf Club (LA) vs. The Bay Golf Club (BAY)

