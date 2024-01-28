"Let your imagination run wild" - LIV Golf's Harold Varner III engages in heated exchange over alleged DWI incident

Harold Varner III was arrested last December 29 for driving under the influence of alcohol. Although almost a month has passed since that event, fans haven't forgotten and neither has Varner.

It all started when a fan commented on a post on the X (formerly Twitter) account LIV Golf GO. The fan, identified as VontazeIsKING, alluded to the incident for which Harold Varner III was arrested and prompted the following response from the player:

"Let your imagination run wild."

It didn't stop there. Several other X users joined the exchange, which gradually escalated. One user, identified as DSR, posted the following:

"Definitely wouldn’t surprise me if he’s hitting the bottle. It’s a shame if he is."

To which Harold Varner III responded by saying:

"It’s a shame you don’t know"

The user, identified as DSR, fired back posting the following comment:

"I didn’t take the blood money buddy. You can fool yourself all you want. But you’re not a man unless you stand up to the atrocities your direct bosses are committing."

This was followed by Harold Varner III's response as he said:

"I hear you DSR. Have a lovely evening. I will have a glass of water for you"

Why was Harold Varner III arrested?

Harold Varner III was arrested last December 29th in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, around 7:30 pm (Eastern Time). According to Golf Magic, Varner tested positive for alcohol consumption.

The test further showed that Varner's alcohol level was .16, twice the state's limit. The player was charged with driving whilst impaired (DWI) and was scheduled to appear before a judge on January 19.

There is no information so far as to whether the hearing took place, nor is there any detail available about the outcome.

Varner closed the 2023 LIV Golf season in the Top 10s of the individual standings, with a win and several strong finishes. However, his then RangeGoats GC team traded him to Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC.

Before signing with LIV Golf for the (alleged) amount of $15 million, Varner played 189 tournaments on the PGA Tour, with 123 cuts made and a second-place finish at the 2021 RBC Heritage as his best result.

His last two PGA Tour appearances were at The Masters and the PGA Championship, both in 2023. Interestingly, he finished T29 in both events.