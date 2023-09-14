“Let’s go get some more” – When Phil Mickelson shared a special note to coach Butch Harmon at the 2012 World Golf Hall of Fame induction

Phil Mickelson shared a special moment with his coach, Butch Harmon, during the 2012 World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Mickelson took a moment to reflect on his journey, express gratitude to his coach, and set his sights on future achievements.

Mickelson's induction into the Hall of Fame was a testament to his exceptional career. His induction was made special by the fact that he had received the honor after just one year on the ballot, and at the minimum age required for entry.

During his speech at the ceremony, the golfer shared an anecdote from when he first started working with Harmon. Mickelson had invited his coach to his home, where he proudly displayed the flags from his two Masters victories and a PGA Championship. He recalled saying to Harmon:

"Hey, Butchie, come here. I got me some now. Let's go get some more."

Mickelson would go on to win two more major championships after being inducted into the Hall of Fame, the 2013 Open Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson hailed Butch Harmon as 'the best teacher the game has ever seen'

Phil Mickelson and Butch Harmon (Image via Getty)

Phil Mickelson also expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role played by Butch Harmon in his career. He acknowledged that in 2007, he sought to address certain weaknesses in his game and had the privilege of working with Harmon, whom he hailed as the best teacher the game had ever seen.

"Five years ago, I wanted to work on a couple of weaknesses in my game, and I got a chance to work with the best teacher the game's ever seen in Butch Harmon, and these last five years working with Butch have been awesome,” Phil Mickelson said.

Mickelson fondly recounted an early interaction with Harmon at the coach's Las Vegas office. Harmon had showcased a wall adorned with major championship flags won by various players throughout the years. Harmon had conveyed to Mickelson that with the right approach and improvements in specific areas of his game, he could add his own flags to the wall.

“I remember, though, before I met Butch, I went to his office there in Las Vegas, and he decided to take advantage of the opportunity and showed me the wall of major flags that he had, which was quite impressive from a number of players throughout the years. There were a lot of them, and he said, 'You know, if you can start to do this, this, and this, you might be able to get you some of those,'” added Mickelson.